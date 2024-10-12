Arne Slot's Liverpool are flying. Top of the Premier League, two wins from two in the Champions League, through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after thrashing West Ham United 5-1 last month.

Most rival supporters tittered at the claim that Liverpool would present themselves as title challengers in this strange Jurgen Klopp-less world, but here we are, thriving.

Of course, the Reds have not faced any of the Premier League's foremost outfits so far, aside from Manchester United, who are struggling and were brushed aside at Old Trafford in what was admittedly an almighty performance.

Liverpool's Forthcoming Fixtures Date Competition Opponent 20/10/24 Premier League Chelsea (H) 23/10/24 Champions League RB Leipzig (A) 27/10/24 Premier League Arsenal (A) 30/10/24 Carabao Cup Brighton (A) 02/11/24 Premier League Brighton (H) 05/10/24 Champions League Bayer Leverkusen (H) 09/10/24 Premier League Aston Villa (H)

As you can see, there's plenty of opposition hoping to trip the Merseysiders up over the coming months, but Liverpool have what it takes to succeed, especially with Virgil van Dijk back to his stunning best.

Virgil van Dijk's brilliance

Van Dijk is widely regarded as one of the greatest centre-backs of his generation, with Paolo Maldini even claiming that the Netherlands captain "will be the best defender in history of football soon", quite the remark from one of the game's finest.

His £75m move to Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018 had a transcendental effect on Klopp's team, for he added a new-found level of security and stability at the rear and was instrumental in winning the Premier League, Champions League and a wealth of further major honours.

Liverpool's defensive quality perhaps waned over the later years of Klopp's reign but Slot's newly-implemented system has worked wonders, with the 33-year-old back to his best, head and shoulders above the rest of the defensive talent in England's top flight.

Statistics will only tell you so much, though the 6 foot 4 colossus' metrics from the previous term hold up against his current, having completed 92% of his passes and won 68% of his duels, as per Sofascore.

He's irreplaceable, but Liverpool need to prepare for his departure in any case. It's well-known that Van Dijk's £220k-per-week contract is soon to expire, and while it would be hoped that he remains on Merseyside, a long-term plan needs to be put forth.

Liverpool looking at Van Dijk heir

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are doing due diligence on Palmeiras centre-back Vitor Reis as they weigh up launching a bid in 2025.

The Brazilian defender has earned acclaim for his early performances in his homeland and has what it takes to become a leading player in a division such as the Premier League, with a number of top European outfits, such as Arsenal and Real Madrid, also tracking him.

The 18-year-old has a staggering €100m (£84m) release clause in his contract but FSG will hope to agree to a deal far below that exorbitant tag, should Liverpool's interest indeed solidify.

What type of defender Vitor Reis is

Standing at 6 foot 1, Reis isn't the most towering of titans but he is composed and assured in his performances in defence, belying his age to step confidently into life as a professional.

Palmeiras are second in the Brasileiro Serie A this season and boast the meanest defence in the country, with just 20 goals conceded across 29 matches.

Reis' maiden year as a senior has been hampered by injuries but he's still exhibited his talent through some excellent performances. While he's only chalked up 15 professional appearances, Reis has scored two goals and showcased his quality excellently.

Brazilian football expert Marcus Watts has issued a glowing endorsement on his ability, saying: "Despite not being a very physical player, he’s very good in the air and has shown great awareness for an 18yo.

"He’s also very good on the ball, both for setting up the play from the back and for attacking - which has already been translated into two goals so early in his career.

"Another good mental attribute he’s already shown is his decision making - he knows where the spaces are and knows when to move forward or when to make a tackle, something that is quite remarkable for a player so young."

His mental capacity and innate quality in reading the game is something that could see him emulate Van Dijk, with journalist Alan Gouveia picking Reis out as the best from a bad bunch during one defeat back in July, criticising the "shameful" performance but praising the teenager, who "doesn't feel the weight of the shirt".

As per FBref, the young star ranks among the top 15% of centre-backs across divisions similar to the Brazilian first division for goals scored, the top 12% for pass completion, the top 13% for tackles and the top 8% for aerial battles won per 90, highlighting the wide spread of skills that further suggest that he has what it takes to succeed Van Dijk.

It was mentioned earlier that Reis isn't exactly the most physically imposing of players, but even so, he has won 70% of his aerial battles in the league this season while completing 92% of his passes and averaging 3.4 ball recoveries and 3.4 clearances per game.

There's so much to like about this young defender, and while he might not be ready to start for Liverpool week in and week out, efforts must be made to sign him and nurture his ability over the coming years.

It would be amazing if Van Dijk penned a new deal and continued his Liverpool journey over the next several campaigns, but irrespective of the outcome, a success plan is needed, and Reis could be the perfect heir.