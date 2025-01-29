With just a couple of days left in the window, any Chelsea fans will be glad to see the back of the transfer market given the huge number of players linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

The most prominent rumours have come in the attacking third, with boss Enzo Maresca evidently targeting reinforcements to his frontline to improve on their current Premier League standing.

However, despite the influx of potential options targeting this month, no deal is yet to be completed, potentially following in the same manner as the summer, in failing to secure a new centre-forward.

Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen, who were both targets during Maresca’s first window, have once again emerged as potential signings but the club are running out of time to secure moves for either player.

As a result, another former target has remerged on the radar, as the Blues look to finally land the top-quality talisman they have been searching for.

Chelsea eyeing late move for £84m talent

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Chelsea are targeting a late move for Porto striker Samu Omorodion after his stellar form for the Portuguese giants.

The Spaniard was a real target for the Blues in the summer, rumoured to be included in a swap deal involving Conor Gallagher moving to Atlético Madrid as a result - but the move fell through, with the striker joining Porto instead.

The 20-year-old has since taken his career to the next level, scoring 18 times in just 25 appearances across all competitions, leading to more speculation of a move to West London.

Bailey's report claims that Omorodion has a €100m (£84m) release clause in his current deal, but that he could be available for a cheaper sum should any side negotiate a deal for his services this month.

After missing out on his signature once, Maresca can’t afford to do so once again, with the Italian desperately needing to prioritise a move for the youngster over one other transfer target.

How Omorodion compares to Mathys Tel

Mathys Tel has been a player who has constantly been linked with a move to the Bridge in recent weeks, potentially receiving a boost in their pursuit over the last couple of days.

The Frenchman has been absent in each of the last three games for Bayern Munich, with boss Vincent Kompany leaving the 19-year-old on the bench in each of the outings.

It’s since been confirmed that he wants a move away from the Bundesliga giants before the closure of the transfer window, with Chelsea one of the main sides in the running for his signature.

Given his tender age, he could fit into the hierarchy’s philosophy of investing in youth for the long-term, but for the immediate future, they need to be plotting a move for Omorodion over Tel.

When comparing the pair on FBref, the Porto star has massively outperformed the Frenchman in 2024/25, highlighting what an important addition he would be to Maresca’s outfit.