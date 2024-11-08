Liverpool are getting busy tying down their key men as the threat of losing players for free is becoming increasingly real for Arne Slot's side, and are prepared to enter into talks with another star after centre-back Ibrahima Konate, it has been claimed.

Konate set for new contract

Though he didn't start the first game of Arne Slot's Premier League career, Ibrahima Konate has become a key figure under the new Liverpool boss and is set to be rewarded with a new deal.

The French centre-back has enjoyed mixed performances since moving to Anfield from RB Leipzig, but now appears to have stepped up under Slot and is enjoying the best outings of his career.

The 25-year-old is due to be out of contract in 2026 as things stand, but is in talks over a new deal and, according to Fabrizio Romano, that extension is simply a "matter of time", which will likely see him tied down for much of the prime of his career.

There are, of course, plenty of other deals to sort out at Anfield in the coming months, not least Konate's defensive partner Virgil Van Dijk, who is out of contract at the end of the year.

Less certain still are the futures of club legend Mohammed Salah and talismanic defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, both of whom are also set to be free agents in a matter of months and who can discuss departures as soon as January. And there has been an update on Liverpool's contract plans.

Liverpool readying fresh deal for forward

Unfortunately, it is not concerning either Salah or Alexander-Arnold, but rather teammate Luis Diaz, who is expected to be approached over a new contract in the coming months. The Colombian netted a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen as he helped the Reds continue their 100% record in this season's Champions League, and has returned to some of his best form at Anfield since the arrival of Slot.

Luis Diaz's impressive start to 24/25 (all comps) Appearances 15 Goals 9 Assists 2 Minutes per goal/assist 79

It follows a summer in which there were reports of him leaving the club permanently, with Barcelona reportedly keen on signing the former Porto man. However, Fabrizio Romano outlines that key talks with Slot and Director of Football Richard Hughes convinced him to stay on Merseyside.

“Richard Hughes and Arne Slot together were talking to Luis Diaz and presenting the new project. They introduced him to the new idea they had for the club for the present and the future. They were able to go the same way as Luis as part of their future plans."

Now, he adds, they want to offer him a new deal to reward his performances.

“I will not be surprised to see Liverpool, after Ibrahima Konate – who will be the next one to renew his contract – negotiate a new deal also with Diaz. Liverpool want to try to make a new deal happen with Lucho, so let’s see what’s going to happen.”

Though not the immediate contract news that many Liverpool fans will have wanted, tying Diaz down to a new deal would help prevent the situation they are faced with this summer from repeating itself any time soon.