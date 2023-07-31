Tottenham Hotspur have well and truly kickstarted the Ange Postecoglou reign with a few key deals and a clear shift in style, but there could be one more incoming to cap off a fine summer of revolution...

Is Elye Wahi joining Tottenham Hotspur?

Although having only been linked earlier this week, it remains a hot topic of conversation that the Lilywhites could be set to involve themselves in the race to sign Elye Wahi.

The Montpellier man, who has enjoyed a fine couple of years in his homeland, has come of interest to many top European clubs seeking to add the lethal 20-year-old to their ranks.

However, his €40m (£34m) price tag remains a stumbling block, capable of putting off many of his suitors. This would not be the case for Spurs though, as the unusually free-spending nature of Daniel Levy thus far in the window suggests there is no telling who he might bring in next.

How good is Elye Wahi?

To snag a French star from Ligue 1, fresh from an outstanding season, would be to repeat the success of old from within north London.

After all, although his powers might have waned more recently, Hugo Lloris was a famous export from that division, having moved from Lyon back in 2012.

The young shot-stopper joined as part of Andre Villas-Boas' transformative summer, and whilst the Portuguese boss would later be dismissed, his signing has remained for the 11 years following, featuring under seven permanent bosses.

He is a true Spurs legend, having made 447 appearances for the club and becoming the club captain more recently, and was once one of the Premier League's paramount keepers.

During the 2018/19 campaign, he would maintain a 7.12 average rating, buoyed by his 12 clean sheets, 3.1 saves per game at a success rate of 71%, via Sofascore. That was the highest rating of any goalkeeper that year in the league.

Should Wahi join and hit the ground running, becoming even half as influential as the 36-year-old titan came to be, Postecoglou and Levy would both be delighted.

Last term saw the youngster find the net 19 times in the league, assisting a further six. He shows steady progress from the year prior, where he would notch just ten times, suggesting that the sky really is the limit for his scoring.

Such fine form and a rise to prominence have led to praise from many, with ex-Caen academy director Francis de Taddeo noting:

"He is a powerful, athletic and fast player with a range of dribbling skills where only he knows what he is going to do next."

This level of ingenuity and quality could mark a perfect partner or even long-term replacement for Harry Kane, whose future still remains uncertain.

Lloris enjoyed a lengthy stay in north London, and although he remains their player, it is widely accepted that this summer will be his last.

He will likely leave a hero, with former teammate and compatriot Clement Lenglet having suggested so with regard to his national team:

"To all French people, he's a legend because he's a very good person, a very good professional, an amazing goalkeeper. He's one of the best players in the history of the French national team."

Wahi will be hoping to earn that level of fame amongst the Spurs support, who in ten years' time will look back at Lloris' spell with fondness rather than the frustration it ended with.