Tottenham Hotspur have not had many legends to boast about in recent years, as a club that enjoyed a steady rise under Mauricio Pochettino, and a sharp decline under the three managers that succeeded him.

As such, this period has only added to a barren run for the Lilywhites, in which little silverware has graced their side of north London.

Daniel Levy has been a lightning rod for such failures, earning a reputation as a frugal negotiator who is unwilling to compromise if he feels someone is trying to make a fool of him. Therefore, it has led to the club neglecting top targets and refusing to spend big to keep up with their rivals.

This has also come alongside numerous big sales, only further adding to fan unrest.

Such a downturn in form has likely tarnished the legacy of many around the club of late, with only Harry Kane the exempted party given his relentless scoring form.

One name who has arguably experienced the greatest fall in stock is Hugo Lloris, as a once domineering goalkeeper and one of the best in the Premier League, now opposition hopes to see the Frenchman in between the sticks given his culpability.

How has Hugo Lloris played for Spurs across his career?

Having joined the club under Andre Villas-Boas, the Portuguese boss was tasked with reinvesting funds from two major sales: Luka Modric and Gareth Bale, both to Real Madrid.

His swoop for the Lyon shot-stopper came on deadline day in 2012 and merited a fee of just £13m. Given how he has since gone on to play 447 times for the club, one might be fooled into thinking this automatically merits legend status.

However, performances in recent years have tarnished what would have been a remarkable tenure for the 36-year-old, who was once one of the division's top performers.

During the 2018/19 season, arguably the apex of his career, Lloris recorded a 7.12 average rating in which he would concede just 33 goals in as many games. This came alongside his 3.1 saves per game, with just one error all season leading to a goal, via Sofascore.

To compare that with this campaign, where the keeper has contributed heavily to the sixth-worst defence in the league whilst making four errors leading to goals, this is what will stick in the memory.

The £100k-per-week stalwart has unfortunately seen such a fine career wane for some years now, with journalist James Maw branding him a "liability" in 2019 before pundit Jason Cundy followed up on this in 2021: "Lloris has got to move on," he said. “He is a weak link, I really think they need an upgrade. Lloris does not fill the back four of Spurs with any confidence."

What makes this even more frustrating is the performances of the 6 foot 2 titan for his national team, as he captained France to World Cup glory in 2018. Meanwhile, his near-eleven-year legacy in north London remains without a trophy.

Who has a bigger legacy than Hugo Lloris?

Although a great servant to the club, recency bias can work in both directions. Should this mark one of his last few years at Spurs, the goalkeeper will unfortunately be remembered for his failures during the twilight of a lengthy career.

Meanwhile, the likes of Kyle Walker, who joined Manchester City for £53m in 2017, left while he was on top. Perhaps if Lloris had done so in a similar manner, seeking some silverware of his own, the struggling asset might not have continued to tarnish his legacy.

The 27-year-old defender has since won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups under Pep Guardiola, whilst also enjoying a fine final year in north London to ease fans' unrest.

During that 2016/17 season before departing, the right-back maintained a 7.10 rating alongside 1.2 key passes, 2.8 clearances and 2.2 tackles per game, via Sofascore. Although many might question the manner of his exit, few can have issues with his input before bidding farewell.

However, Walker is far from the only past and present Lilywhites player to likely leave the fans with fonder memories. Harry Kane and Heung-min Son are the outstanding options from the current team, but even some of their last trophy winners like Dimitar Berbatov and Danny Rose could make a strong case.

Lloris has enjoyed a fine career laden with honours and praise, but his contribution has not proven enough to bring those titles to N17.

As such, inconsistency and ever-dwindling performances could see next season, the final year of his contract, as the final nail in his coffin that cements a legacy that does not befit such a devoted leader.