Despite being nominated for the Championship Manager of the Year award and missing out on a place in the play-offs by just three points, Hull City dismissed Liam Rosenior in ruthless fashion. And now, they've reportedly made their first move to find a replacement.

Next Hull City manager

The decision to sack Rosenior has split opinions. On the one hand, he guided the Tigers to within one win of the play-off spots in his first full season, having helped them avoid relegation when he first arrived in the last campaign. But on the other, he ultimately failed to reward Hull's transfer backing - welcoming the likes of Fabio Carvalho on loan - by finishing outside of the top six.

Chairman and owner Acun Ilıcalı told the club's official website: “This has been the most difficult decision I have had to make as chairman of this wonderful football club. No matter how trying the circumstance, I have to remove personal sentiment from these moments and ensure the long-term vision of the club is at the centre of my thinking.

He then went on to reveal the reason behind the decision, saying: “However, it has become evident that our visions for the future are not aligned and I feel that now is the time to make a change. Our philosophy is clear, we will continue to drive this club forward, and whilst doing so I will continue to be open and transparent with our fans."

With that said, he has now turned his attention elsewhere. According to the Telegraph, Hull have made contact to sign Tim Walter with talks ongoing. The former Hamburg manager has been out of a job since leaving his former club in February and looked to be on the radar of Nottingham Forest at one stage, before ultimately missing out to Nuno Espirito Santo. Now he could get his chance in English football at Hull.

Walter brings plenty of experience

Where Rosenior brought youthful exuberance, Walter can bring important experience. The German, 48 years old, has been in management in some form since 2007 and has taken charge of Bayern Munich's youth side and the senior teams in Stuttgart and Hamburg.

What's more, Walter prefers a similar system to Rosenior, meaning that Hull may not lose the core of the style that impressed at times under their former boss. The German's 4-3-3 attacking formation isn't too dissimilar to Rosenior's 4-2-3-1 and his added experience could just make the difference between seventh and a place in the play-offs.

Only time will tell whether Hull made the right choice to part ways with their manager, especially after he was nominated for the Manager of the Season award. The last thing they need is to return entirely to square one, and fans may be looking towards Sunderland as a point of concern, after the Black Cats made a similarly surprising dismissal of Tony Mowbray before plummeting down the table.

Any progress made under Rosenior is one that Walter, or another option, simply have to build on to bridge the small gap to the likes of Norwich and West Brom next season.