KCOM Stadium

Key information about KCOM Stadium

Even though the KCOM Stadium has been the definition of a multi-purpose ground, it is still the home of Hull City who are plying their trade in the Championship. Built-in 2002, it is a modern facility in the city of Kingston upon Hull in England and currently has two tenants: Hull City, the football club, and Hull FC, the rugby club.

Its capacity stands at 24,983 with a pitch size of 104m x 74m that is not surrounded by a running track. The surface of the pitch has hybrid grass with no undersoil heating installed.

The current record attendance was set at a Premier League clash against Liverpool on 9 May 2010 when the game was watched by 25,030 supporters.

A history of KCOM Stadium

The KCOM Stadium, which was initially called KC Stadium, replaced Hull’s old ground Boothferry Park in 2002 – a pitch that was their home since 1946. Even though the idea of a new stadium was first brought forward in 1997 but the finances at the time were simply not sufficient to fund such a big project.

Eventually, the city council sold a portion of its share in Kingston Communications and even provided most of the funds, covering more than £42 million of the total £44 million that was the cost of construction, with the rest coming from government single regeneration budget grants and from the Football Stadium Improvement Fund.

The Miller Partnership were given the reins to oversee the construction after adopting the proposals that were set during the stadium’s final design. Interestingly, the development itself lasted only 14 months, despite some initial complications, including Hull City’s receivership in 2001.

Between 2002 and 2016 the ground was simply called KC Stadium, but was then subsequently renamed KCOM Stadium following a rebranding of their sponsor from KC Group to KCOM Group.

The stadium was officially opened on 18 December 2002 with the inaugural match between Hull City and Sunderland, which ended in a 1-0 victory for the hosts, and the first competitive match was against Hartlepool United, Hull also winning that one 2-0. Of course, KCOM Stadium is an all-seater with clearly being a football and rugby ground first and foremost, but is also used for conferences, meetings, banqueting, Christmas, weddings and other celebrations, including music festivals and concerts.

There were some plans to further expand the capacity of the stadium which were first conceived upon their promotion to the Premier League with the capacity easily eclipsing the 30,000 mark by adding seats in a second tier to the east, north and south stands.

In 2011, the club’s owner Assem Allam, proclaimed that he wanted to buy the stadium freehold so he could develop it further and erect a sports park on the site but since the ground is also owned by the council, they refused the offer.

Tickets to watch Hull City at the KCOM Stadium

All tickets to watch Hull City play at the KCOM Stadium can be found on the club’s official website – the pricing ranges depending on the category you choose. An average range would be between £24 to £33 if you pick the most expensive category for adults.

Hull City also offer membership discounts as well as bundles that can save you money with the so-called 12-match and 6-match savers, which is their own way of replacing the usual season ticket scheme that is in use at most clubs across the UK.

