Hull City are now closing in on a deadline day signing as they look to bolster their ranks before the transfer window slams shut, according to a fresh report.

Hull City transfer latest

It has been a busy January window for the Tigers as they look to battle relegation from the Championship in the second half of the campaign, with several fresh faces arriving already ahead of a potential hectic final day of the window.

Ruben Selles' side moved early to snap up Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt on loan, while they also won the race to sign exciting talent Louie Barry after half a season in League One saw him recalled by Aston Villa in search of football at a higher level.

The highly-rated 21-year-old was a second-half substitute in their 2-1 defeat against fellow Championship strugglers Stoke City, but is expected to play a larger role going forwards for the Humberside outfit.

Elsewhere, the Tigers have shelled out to sign young midfielder Eliot Matazo from Monaco in a deal believed to be in excess of £1m (as per Transfermarkt), and they have also added Nordin Amrabat on a free transfer with the veteran winger signing a short-term contract with Hull.

Meanwhile, there have also been moves to sign Kyle Joseph from Blackpool and Matt Crooks from Real Salt Lake City in what has been a busy month for the Championship outfit.

However, they are not set to stop there, with another signing now imminent at the MKM Stadium before the window shuts.

Hull City closing in on defender

Now, it has been reported that Hull City are on the verge of signing veteran centre-back John Egan from Burnley as they look to bolster their backline, according to reliable journalist Barry Cooper.

The Tigers have conceded 40 times so far this season, and are looking to improve their defence in search of safety. Egan meanwhile is out of contract at Turf Moor this summer after arriving in the summer, and has not really featured in Scott Parker's plans this season.

As a result, he is available for a "nominal" fee, and Burnley are "ready to sign off" on his exit, according to the Hull Daily Mail, with Egan "keen to play" and that being a large factor in the deal being complete.

The Republic of Ireland international will now turn his attention to keeping goals out of the Hull City net, but has previously enjoyed games against the Tigers. He has scored three of his 27 goals for various clubs against the Humberside outfit, winning five of his nine outings against them.

John Egan's favourite opposition Wins Goals Hull City 5 3 QPR 7 2 Ipswich Town 3 2 Port Vale 0 2 Carlisle 1 2

There could yet be further movement at the back too, with the report adding that "City are still working on bringing in cover on the left side of their defence" after failing to bring Charlie Taylor to the MKM.