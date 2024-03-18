Newcastle United have endured a difficult 2023/24 campaign as they have failed to kick on after they qualified for the Champions League last season.

Eddie Howe's side finished in the top four in the Premier League to secure European football and reached the final of the League Cup last term, but things have not gone as well this time around.

The Magpies are currently tenth in the top-flight, have been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions, and finished bottom of their Champions League group.

Change could be on the horizon during the summer transfer window if Newcastle do not enjoy a terrific end to the season, as the head coach could look to make alterations to his playing squad to bounce back next term.

One player who could be on their way out of St. James' Park is Sean Longstaff, who has been linked with a move away from the club, and Howe may already have a homegrown replacement for the midfielder in U21 starlet James Huntley.

Latest Newcastle United transfer news

According to a report from the Sunday Mirror (17 March, page 66), via Sports View, Championship side Leeds United are lining up a swoop to sign the English metronome at the end of the season.

Longstaff's current contract with the Magpies is due to expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, and the Whites are looking to take advantage of that by making a move for him this summer.

He will only have 12 months left on his deal later this year and Newcastle could be forced to either cash in on him or risk losing the academy graduate for nothing in 2025.

The report claims that the club have had preliminary talks with the central midfielder over a contract extension on Tyneside, but it remains to be seen whether or not they will be successful in their attempts to tie him down.

It states that Leeds, who are currently top of the Championship and on course to seal promotion to the top-flight, are eyeing up a £15m deal to secure his services.

That could help Newcastle with their own desire to bolster the squad as that £15m would be pure profit, given that Longstaff came through the academy rather than being bought for millions from another team.

Sean Longstaff's performances this season

The Magpies may also benefit from cashing in on Longstaff on the pitch as the English dud's performances this season have been far from convincing.

Across 25 appearances in the Premier League this term, the 26-year-old lightweight has failed to make a big impact in or out of possession for Howe's side.

He currently ranks within the bottom 38% of his positional peers in the top-flight for pass completion rate (80.7%), the bottom 14% for shot-creating actions (1.61) per 90, and the bottom 39% for Expected Assisted Goals (0.08) per 90.

This shows that Longstaff, who is also in the bottom 17% for progressive carries (0.66) per 90, has been wasteful with his use of the ball, as he has given possession away more than the average midfielder in the league whilst also being below average as a creator.

The academy graduate also ranks within the bottom 34% or lower of midfielders in the Premier League for tackles (1.75), interceptions (0.52), clearances (0.76), and aerial battles won (0.43) per 90 respectively.

These statistics show that the Toon lightweight, who has lost 53% of his duels in the division, has been below average defensively and in possession as a passer and creator. Although, Longstaff has scored four goals in his 25 league outings, which shows that he does offer a goal threat from midfield.

His struggles at both ends of the pitch were on display in Newcastle's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday, as you can see in the table below.

Sean Longstaff Against Manchester City Minutes played 62 Sofascore rating 6.4 Duels won 1/4 Pass accuracy 77% Key passes 0 Stats via Sofascore

The Leeds United target was sloppy in possession, with zero chances created and a 77% pass accuracy, and was dominated in the physical battle, with one duel won out of four contested.

Therefore, the Magpies could decide to rake in £15m from Daniel Farke's side for Longstaff to boost their own transfer budget, given his poor displays this term, and Howe may already have a homegrown replacement for him in the form of Huntley.

Why James Huntley could be Longstaff's replacement

The academy starlet, who earns less - per Salary Sport - (£760-per-week) than his former U21s teammate Lewis Miley (£2k-per-week), is a promising young central midfielder who could emerge as a first-team option.

Miley's emergence - with 27 first-team appearances this season - shows that Howe is willing to dip into the youth team to find solutions to problems within his senior squad.

Huntley could now follow in his former teammate's footsteps and come through as a homegrown heir to Longstaff's position in the team, should the club decide to move the 26-year-old dud on this summer.

The 20-year-old youngster showcased his quality against first-team opposition in the form of Crewe in the EFL Trophy earlier this season, as you can see in the table below.

James Huntley Against Crewe Minutes played 90 Sofascore rating 7.7 Goals 1 Key passes 1 Duels won 6/16 Tackles + interceptions 3 Stats via Sofascore

Huntley scored Newcastle's only goal from the spot in a 2-1 loss but also showcased his combative nature with two tackles, one interception, one block, and one clearance to win six duels.

Whereas, Longstaff has only won 3.3 duels per game on average and averaged less than one key pass (0.6) per match in the Premier League this season.

This suggests that the potential is there for the U21s maestro to offer more than the first-team dud as a competitor and creator in midfield, if he can translate that level of performance over to the senior team.

Huntley has also chipped in with contributions in the final third throughout his time in the academy, with three goals and three assists in 32 U21 outings, after a return of four goals and four assists in 37 matches for the U18s.

These statistics show that the Magpies youngster is a midfielder who can compete to win duels and win possession back for his side more often than Longstaff whilst also being able to offer quality at the top end of the pitch with goals and assists.

Therefore, the 20-year-old gem, who still has plenty of time left to develop and improve further, could emerge as a dream homegrown replacement for the Leeds target and follow in Miley's footsteps if Howe offers him a chance to impress.