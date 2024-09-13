Looking to pick up where they left off before the international break, Brighton & Hove Albion have instantly received some positive news regarding one star's return from injury.

Brighton injury news

On paper, losing Roberto De Zerbi and then key man Pascal Gross before hiring a 31-year-old fresh from Germany's second division could have spelled disaster for Brighton. That's been anything but the case, however. Instead, the Seagulls have pulled off yet another act of genius it seems. Three games in, new boss Fabian Hurzeler has so far taken the Premier League by storm.

Younger than some of his players - seven years so than veteran James Milner - Hurzeler has far from looked out of place with two wins and a draw to open his Premier League record. First, his side dispatched of Everton at Goodison Park in dominant fashion, then they secured last-gasp victory over Manchester United before holding title challengers Arsenal to a well-fought draw. And those results become even more impressive when you consider the absence of Solly March.

The midfielder has been sidelined since October, missing as many as 43 games in the process, but looks set to be on his way back at last. Hurzeler confirmed that March is back in full training and on his way to making a return to hand Brighton a major boost.

The Brighton boss said via the Sussex Express: “I wouldn't say close. So if you're injured for that long time, it's a long way back, but he has made a great impression.

"He's going step-by-step. He's now training fully with us, but with him, we have to be very patient. We have to go step-by-step, but the positive thing is that he's back on the training pitch. He's there also to improve and he's in a very good shape. We are all impressed how good he is already after his long injury.

"It's now about not putting pressure on him. It's about helping him, giving him a good environment where he can adapt quickly. He's very, very professional. You really feel that he wants to come back on the pitch as quick as possible and therefore we give him all the time, but also all the help he needs.”

"Great" March will make Hurzeler's Brighton even better

Before an untimely injury last season, March was arguably playing the best football of his career under De Zerbi only to then miss the majority of the campaign. He was left wondering what might have been when it came to Euro 2024, given the form that he was in. Now, it's about working his way back to that stage though, and making Hurzeler's new Brighton side even better in the process.

The Seagulls midfielder previously earned the praise of former manager De Zerbi, who said via The Independent: “I have given him the confidence, maybe another way to play, another possibility to score more goals, but the praise is not something that I deserve. Solly was and is a great player and I knew that before I started to work here."