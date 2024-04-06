Tottenham have been told to do a deal for one £60 million striker which would take Spurs to the "next level" under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs searching for long-term Harry Kane replacement

The Lilywhites have coped very well in their first season without club-record goalscorer and legend Harry Kane, following his multi-million pound move to Bayern Munich last summer.

While Kane pulls up trees on the continent, Spurs have relied on both Son Heung-min and Richarlison for their attacking threat, with the duo scoring 25 league goals between them since the England star's exit.

Richarlison can perhaps feel hard done by some reports, though, which indicate that Tottenham are looking to sign Kane's long-term replacement this summer - despite the former Everton star's fine form over the past few months.

Tottenham's best-performing players per 90 in the league this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.40 James Maddison 7.33 Pedro Porro 7.12 Cristian Romero 7.08 Dejan Kulusevski 7.00

There are some concerns over whether Richarlison is really the right man to fire Spurs among England's elite, so much so that Fabio Paratici is said to be laying the groundwork for a marquee striker signing this summer.

Chairman Daniel Levy is said to have put aside "big funds" for Tottenham to sign a new number nine later this year. There have been a few names linked already, including what would be very ambitious swoops for the likes of Newcastle star Alexander Isak.

Perhaps a more realistic option, though, is Brentford star Ivan Toney. The 27-year-old is very likely to leave Brentford this summer amid the growing clamour for his services, as already explained by Bees boss Thomas Frank.

“It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer,” Frank said to Danish media, via Tipsbladet. “We also know what he is worth. I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now.

“He is a really skilled striker who is in his prime football age. Personally, as a coach, I would prefer to keep Toney but one day it could be fun to see him on a top team. This winter we actually had no offers for him, but it will surprise me if there aren’t a lot of clubs that will be interested in him.”

Tottenham urged to sign Toney to take them to the "next level"

Now, BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Alan Hutton has urged Spurs to do a deal for Toney - who can take them to the "next level".

“I’d say go and get him,” Hutton told Tottenham News. “Of course, £60million is a lot but he’s a goalscorer. He does it Brentford week in and week out, he’s got really good stats, he looks like a leader and he’s grown in stature. You can see how confident he is, taking penalties for England is no problem, he’s just a cool, calm customer.

“Yes, Richarlison has done alright but I don’t think he’s an Ivan Toney, I don’t think he’ll get you the goals he could do. I think that takes Spurs to the next level if he can continue his goalscoring form for the next coming season."