One of just two Premier League sides still looking for their first win of the season, Wolverhampton Wanderers have been handed a major boost ahead of their crucial clash against relegation rivals Southampton this weekend.

Wolves injury news

Those at Molineux are desperate for a result and very nearly managed to get exactly that when they squared off against Crystal Palace last time out, only for Marc Guehi's equaliser to earn Crystal Palace a point in a dramatic 2-2. Under more pressure than ever, it may well be make or break for Gary O'Neil against Southampton in what is a must-win game.

Lose and Wolves could find themselves four points adrift of safety in a run of 11 games without a single victory. Win, meanwhile, and Wolves could even find themselves out of the relegation zone entirely.

The alarm bells will certainly be ringing around the Midlands, but O'Neil has at least been boosted by one potential return ahead of the visit of the Saints later this afternoon.

As confirmed by O'Neil, Hwang Hee-chan is now back fit and in contention to face Southampton after missing the last three Premier League games for Wolves. The former Bournemouth manager told reporters: "Johnstone is fine. He's trained all week. Hwang trained today and looked sharp. He's back fit and we'll pick the right time for him to be involved."

One of Wolves' key men, Hwang's return to action could spark a return of form for not just the forward but also the rest of his teammates. These are the games that they should be winning to ease any relegation concerns and the return of their star striker should play a large part in that. With the pressure on, Hwang must be handed the chance to spearhead a Wolves turnaround.

"Sharp" Hwang is crucial to Wolves' survival

Whilst he has struggled to show his most clinical form in the current campaign, failing to score once in eight appearances, Hwang is still the man that Wolves should rely on. Get the South Korean back to his best and they'll have not one, but three high level forwards ready to spearhead their fight to survival thanks to the addition and form of Jorgen Strand-Larsen alongside the brilliant Matheus Cunha.

Given their defensive frailties too - conceding more goals than any other side in the Premier League so far this season - Wolves would be wise to fall back on their frontline to simply outscore the likes of Southampton and carry them out of trouble once and for all.

Described as "sharp" by O'Neil, Hwang may finally be on his way back to the form that saw him score become the reliable talisman behind Wolves' top-half finish last season. Earning a reported £70,000-a-week, Wolves need one of their highest-earners to step up when he's needed most, starting this weekend.

In a vital relegation six-pointer against Southampton, Wolves and especially O'Neil cannot afford yet another week without a Premier League victory.