Wolves go into today's FA Cup fixture against Brentford off the back of a comfortbale 3-0 home win over Sean Dyche's Everton.

That result was Gary O'Neil's third consecutive win in the Premier League, which puts his side 11th in the table and highlights just how much progress has been made in such little time.

Last season, the Old Gold were knocked out of the FA Cup in Round three as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool, but they will be hoping to reach the latter stages of the competition this time around.

However, Wolves will be without three key players for the game against the Bees, which will force the boss to make changes to last week's starting XI. Here's the expected lineup for tonight's encounter.

1 GK - Jose Sa

Jose Sa has been the first-choice shot-stopper this season, starting 18 matches in the Premier League but keeping only two clean sheets. Nevertheless, the Portuguese international will start on Friday night.

2 RCB - Max Kilman

The Wolves captain will start in his usual right centre-back position, and will hope to lead the side to victory. Kilman has started every game for Wolves this season in the league and scored last time out.

3 CB - Santiago Bueno

With Craig Dawson only just returning from injury and Santiago Bueno starting just two Premier League games since joining, this match looks like the perfect opportunity for the Uruguayan to get minutes.

4 LCB - Toti Gomes

Toti Gomes has made the left-centre-half role his own this season, starting all of the last 14 matches. The Portuguese defender performed excellently when Wolves beat the Bees 4-1 just after Christmas.

5 RM/RWB - Nelson Semedo

Matt Doherty could come into the side on Friday, but O'Neil won't want to change too much in case it disrupts the side's momentum. Therefore, Nelson Semedo will be given the nod for the role he has played 19 times this season.

6 CM - Joao Gomes

Joao Gomes was forced off early last time out but should be available to start against Brentford.

The Brazilian is the tenacious tackler in the side, and he has won the most tackles per game in the Wolves squad, 3.2.

7 CM - Tommy Doyle

With Mario Lemina unavailable due to family reasons, Tommy Doyle will once again start alongside Gomes in the midfield two.

The City loanee made his third start of the season in the 3-0 win over Everton.

8 LM/LWB - Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

Rayan Ait Nouri would usually feature in this role, but due to the wingback playing for Algeria in the African Cup of Nations, he is out.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde has played this role already this season and could be given the start over Hugo Bueno.

9 RW - Pablo Sarabia

Pablo Sarabia has been quietly impressive this season, contributing six goals and creating the most big chances in the Wolves side (6).

He has become a frequent starter over the last month and will start in attack once again.

10 ST - Matheus Cunha

Matheus Cunha is on fire at the moment, scoring four goals and assisting four in his last nine matches.

He was the player of the match last weekend as he scored and assisted, and he will be given the responsibility of leading the line on Friday.

11 LW - Pedro Neto

Pedro Neto could feature in the Wolves starting lineup for the first time since picking up a hamstring injury in October.

The"absolutely incredible" player - as O'Neill described him - is the main creative spark in the side, as he has assisted seven goals in ten Premier League starts this season.

The number 7 will replace Hwang Hee-chan who is unavailable due to participating in the AFC Asian Cup.

Wolves' predicted lineup vs Brentford in full: GK - Sa, RCB - Kilman, CB - Bueno, LCB - Toti, RM - Semedo, CM - Gomes, CM - Doyle, LM - Bellgarde, RW - Sarabia, ST - Cunha, LW - Neto.