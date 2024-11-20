Arsenal have reportedly begun their all-important search for Edu Gaspar's replacement, following the sporting director's resignation at the start of November.

News of the Brazilian's departure took most by surprise, given the swift nature of its arrival, and it was seen by many as a real blow for manager Mikel Arteta - who waves goodbye to a key ally at the north London club.

Assistant director Jason Ayto has taken up the sporting director role on an interim basis while the club assess who is best to seize the mantle long-term, and it is believed the club chief has a slim chance of succeeding Edu permanently, considering just how closely he's worked with the Brazilian over these past 12 months (Charles Watts).

However, Ayto is by no means the club's only potential candidate.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14

There are reports that Real Sociedad's Roberto Alabe is tempted to replace Edu at Arsenal, with the Spanish director leaving his own post at the end of the season. Alabe has held many past conversations with Arsenal over the transfers of Mikel Merino, Nacho Monreal and Kieran Tierney, so there is already a working relationship there.

Meanwhile, members of the Arsenal camp are believed to be championing Luis Campos for the role, considering his glowing reputation as one of the world's best talent spotters, which also saw him linked with Tottenham in the past.

There are a few interesting options on the table, but a slightly more left-field name to be mentioned is West Ham's technical director, Tim Steidten.

The German has endured a mixed spell in the West Ham boardroom and has come under fire recently for his role in appointing Julen Lopetegui, the signing of crocked striker Niclas Fullkrug and a £120 million-plus summer expenditure which hasn't paid dividends thus far.

Mick Brown "staggered" after hearing Steidten could replace Edu at Arsenal

Speaking to Football Insider, former Premier League scout Mick Brown, turned pundit, has expressed his disbelief as Arsenal reportedly consider Steidten for the sporting director post.

“I couldn’t believe when I heard his name linked,” he told Football Insider.

“You’re instrumental in getting Werder Bremen relegated, then you go to Leverkusen and leave under a cloud, then you come to West Ham, against the wishes of the then-manager, and eventually play a part in getting him sacked.

“Then out of all of that, you’re mentioned with the Arsenal job? It’s madness. I’m staggered. You’d think, looking at his record there, the powers that be at Arsenal would look elsewhere.

“A lot of these moves are agent-driven, so that has almost certainly played a part. But his record with managers is very poor. Even just at West Ham, he’s clashed with Moyes and now he’s clashed with Lopetegui.

“Moyes even had to ban him from the training ground because he was always in the ears of the players. We know Arteta is a strong influence there, and it wouldn’t shock me to see them clash as well.

“I just can’t see this happening. I think it’s highly unlikely and everything points to it being media talk rather than any serious interest from Arsenal."