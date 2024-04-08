A Tottenham transfer target has refused to rule out a move to England this summer amid reports that the club have maintained contact with his side ahead of a potential transfer.

Tottenham targeting new forwards

Spurs and Ange Postecoglou are on the hunt for at least one new face to freshen up their frontline this summer, it has been reported, as they look to push on from a strong Premier League campaign this time around.

Currently fourth in the Premier League, they seem highly likely to be playing Champions League football next season, and will need a bigger squad as a result in order to combat the extra games.

Tottenham's attacking options Player Contract until Heung-Min Son 2025 Dejan Kulusevski 2028 Richarlison 2027 Brennan Johnson 2028 Bryan Gil 2026 Manor Solomon 2028 Timo Werner 2024 (Loan)

Meanwhile, Heung-Min Son will be 32-years-old heading into the new campaign and will not be able to lead the Spurs attack for ever, despite his best efforts to take up the mantle put down by Harry Kane last summer.

As a result, there is an expectation that the club will add at least one winger to their ranks, with Timo Werner a possible candidate after impressing on loan, and another striker may also be required.

Antonio Nusa coy when asked about his future

Now, it has emerged that Antonio Nusa is leaving the door open to a move to north London this summer. The Club Brugge attacker was subject to intense speculation in the winter transfer window, with Tottenham, Chelsea and Brentford all linked with a move for his services and Daniel Levy making 'formal contact' in a bid to try and push through a move to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

It was the Bees that thought they had won the race, only for a reported knee injury to scupper their £25m deal for the Norweigian starlet.

As a result, he is set to be back on the market this summer, and Spurs are thought to maintain a strong interest in the Club Brugge talent, with Football.London claiming that they are 'continuing to monitor' the situation.

Now, Nusa has admitted that anything can happen this summer in a boost to Tottenham's hopes of signing the young winger.

“First and foremost: I had always intended to stay here until the summer. That also makes it much easier today", he explained. “I really can’t say what will happen. This season I had to miss a lot of matches. Now I want to play as much as possible. I can’t rule out staying here, but I also can’t rule out leaving. At the moment everything is open.”

Quizzed on the injury, Nusa assured readers that fitness was not going to be a problem going forwards after being cleared by the national team physios.

“That’s what it was about. All I can say is that I am 100% fit and never had any problems with that knee. In the end, it also became clear that there was no problem.”