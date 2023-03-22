Leeds United find themselves once again entrenched in a desperate battle for survival, with Javi Gracia the new man at the helm expected to guide them to safety.

Jesse Marsch had managed it last season but was deemed too unreliable to repeat his feat, despite taking over from the revered Marcelo Bielsa who had also became untrusted.

The Whites clearly boast a hierarchy inundated with a lack of faith, and their overwhelming fear of the drop has manifested into panic purchases and backing the wrong managers.

However, what is particularly mind-boggling is their acceptance to go on without signing some valid competition for Junior Firpo at left-back, despite the fans and media almost pleading for it.

It was not even as if they were strapped for cash; the American shattered their transfer record on two separate occasions across his two windows in charge.

It was the undeniable priority and has instead left a liability as their sole option. If only they had some talent from the past to fill in, namely the great Ian Harte, who would displace the former Barcelona defender in an instant.

How good was Ian Harte?

One of the great offensive full-backs, arguably before it became commonplace, the now 45-year-old was a true journeyman, plying his trade all across the English football leagues as well as enjoying a stint in Spain too.

However, it was at Elland Road where he resided for most of his career, featuring 281 times. During that period, he would establish himself as a true creative threat, outlined in his 38 goals and 27 assists.

His stint in Yorkshire marked their high point since the turn of the century too, as he was part of David O'Leary's heroic squad that reached the Champions League semi-finals back in the early 2000s.

The resolute defender boasted a career that spanned decades, as even as recently as 2012 he was lauded by podcaster Nilesh Deshmukh for his "magic touch" over a set piece that he had not lost.

Meanwhile, although he has seen a slight upturn in form since Gracia's arrival, Firpo has struggled since his initial move under Bielsa, paling in comparison to the great Harte.

His debut campaign saw him handed a 6.60 average rating, which is hardly much improved going into this season. Growing ever so slightly to a 6.65, Pascal Struijk has often deputised in his role due to his defensive deficiencies, despite being a natural centre-back.

Lacking positional awareness at the best of times, were he to offer some firepower up front he could at least be noted as a useful asset. But with just five goal contributions in 43 appearances, the 26-year-old cannot even manage that.

To compare him to Harte would be an insult, which is why this legendary figure would be so integral were he to return in his prime to today's team. It could arguably complete them, offering the perfect foundation upon which to build into a team without a continued fear of relegation.