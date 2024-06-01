Leeds United are ready to make sweeping changes to their squad this summer as they come to terms with another season in the Championship.

Financial pressures mount at Elland Road

Defeat for Daniel Farke's side in the play-off final brought with it concerns over finances at Elland Road, with the club now braced for a fire sale as they race to raise over £100m through player departures before they can begin to spend this summer.

Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray appear the most likely high-profile departures, though Leeds will be hoping to keep hold of the latter. Meanwhile, Wilfried Gnonto has also been linked with a move away 12 months on from his failed attempt, and Georginio Rutter is a wanted man too. But it will not just be first team players that depart.

Leeds trio set to leave this summer

Now, a whole host of players may have already played their last games for the club. That is according to Leeds Live, who dissected the futures of Leeds' fringe players unwanted by Farke and revealed the likely fates awaiting them.

And, they claim that three are unlikely to ever feature again. First, it is reported that Ian Poveda "has almost certainly played his last game for Leeds", with the former Manchester City academy man failing to show any consistent promise during his stint at Elland Road.

Poveda moved to Leeds on a free transfer in 2020, but after failed loan spells at Blackpool and Sheffield Wednesday, the winger's £8,250 a week deal will be shifted ahead of the new season, with the report adding that "it would be a major surprise for Farke to offer him another chance before June 30".

Another player whose promise has remained undelivered is young defender Cody Drameh, with the 22-year-old having spent the season on loan with Birmingham City after making a sole appearance for Farke's side in August.

The Dutchman could not prevent his side from being relegated, and like Poveda will be out of contract this summer, with no plans to elongate his £2.5k per week deal, and he looks "likely" to leave the club as a free agent.

Finally, there is also set to be a departure for Lewis Bate, who spent the second half of the season in midfield for MK Dons after failing to break into the Leeds senior side.

Appearances of possible outgoings under Daniel Farke Lewis Bate 1 Ian Poveda 10 Cody Drameh 2 Jamie Shackleton 15 Liam Cooper 19

Still just 21-years-old, the ex-Chelsea man "seems to have also played his last game in Leeds white" in a trio of deals that will see Leeds free up around £750,000 per year from the wage bill.

Another player who "seems set to depart" although it is less certain is Jamie Shackleton, with the fullback starved of gametime at Elland Road, while the future of club captain Liam Cooper remains unclear as he reaches the end of his contract too.

Irrespective of what the Scot intends to do, the departure of at least three fringe players that Farke has consistently overlooked will help the club trim down their squad as they look to stage another promotion charge next season.