Ian Wright believes a £6 million-a-year star could reject Arsenal in the summer despite Mikel Arteta desperately wanting to sign him.

As the Premier League title looks to be slowly slipping away from the Gunners, focus may soon start turning towards their summer plans, as they try to bridge the gap from second place to first next year.

One area of the pitch that Arteta wants to strengthen in the summer is at left-back, as Kieran Tierney appears set to join Celtic on a free transfer come the end of the season, while there is uncertainty surrounding the future of Oleksandr Zinchenko after he was close to leaving in January.

According to reports from Italy, Arsenal are interested in signing Club Brugge left-back Maxim De Cuyper. It is claimed that the Gunners are going to hold talks with the player’s agents “shortly”.

But while a left-back might be on their agenda, it is a new centre-forward that must be the top priority for Arteta and everyone involved at the club. Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak appears to be a top target for the Gunners, but it has now emerged that Arsenal have also joined the race to sign Samu Aghehowa from FC Porto.

The forward is said to be valued at £42 million, and there are several Premier League teams interested in a possible deal.

Wright says Isak may reject Arsenal to sign for Liverpool

Isak is still said to be the Gunners’ top target,