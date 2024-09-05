Arsenal legend Ian Wright has heaped praise on a £100,000-per-week star, insisting that he is just "meant" to play under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal preparing for all-important north London derby against Tottenham

The Gunners have two blockbuster encounters coming right after this international break, with both Tottenham and Man City awaiting Arsenal after their disappointing 1-1 draw against Brighton at the Emirates Stadium.

Joao Pedro's strike for the Seagulls cancelled out Kai Havertz's expertly taken lobbed finish over Bart Verbruggen in the first half, resulting in Arsenal's first dropped points of the new Premier League campaign, so it is imperative that Arteta's side get back to winning ways immediately.

City have won each of their opening three league matches in comfortable fashion, and it will take a near-perfect season from Arsenal to stop Pep Guardiola from making it five-consecutive Premier League title wins.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham (away) September 15 Man City (away) September 22 Leicester City (home) September 28 Southampton (home) October 5 Bournemouth (away) October 19

They could hardly ask for tougher tests than Spurs and the Sky Blues up next, and Arsenal are also set to be without key players for their trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mikel Merino has been sidelined for nearly two months after fracturing his shoulder in training, while Declan Rice's sending off against Brighton means their star midfielder will miss the north London derby through suspension.

A silver lining for Arsenal is the potential debut of headline-grabbing summer deadline day signing Raheem Sterling, who wasn't registered in time to play a part against Brighton last weekend.

Arteta has explained to the press that Arsenal are preparing for Sterling his imminent first Gunners appearance, as the England international looks to get up to speed tactically and physically.

“We have to see him, speak to him (about) what he’s been doing and how he’s feeling about it," said Arteta on Sterling.

“And try to find quick wins to get him up to speed as quickly as possible and for him to understand what we are looking for from him in the dynamics of the team. We will use that time to do that and get him involved as soon as possible.”

Sterling arrives to hand Arteta a proven back-up to Bukayo Saka who can also play further forward, and it is believed they're only paying £100,000-per-week of the 29-year-old's sky-high Chelsea salary over the course of his loan move.

Ian Wright says Sterling is just "meant" to play for Arsenal

Speaking on The Wrighty's House Podcast this week, fan favourite ex-star turned pundit Wright says Arsenal signing Sterling is a "magnificent" deal, and the former Man City star's transfer was just "meant to be".

“I’m absolutely delighted, the way the deal’s panned out,” said Wright. “When I heard Fulham were in for (Nelson), I thought yeah, I think Raheem’s on his way.

“And when you consider the deal, Raheem, family doesn’t have to move, point to prove, knows the manager, ain’t got a problem with rotation playing, experience.

“You think to yourself that is a magnificent deal for us, a really good signing for us, at 29, Chelsea are paying the majority, it’s almost like it can’t get any better. The only way it’s gonna get any better is when he scores the winner against Tottenham. That’s when you think this is it, it’s meant to be.

“You know when you see a player in your shirt… he suits our shirt, 100 percent.”