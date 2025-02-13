Wolverhampton Wanderers are vying for the signature of a "decisive" forward this summer, and he will now be available for half the original price due to a special clause, according to a report.

Wolves bracing for summer departures

Wolves find themselves in the midst of a relegation battle, having been on a very poor run of form in the Premier League prior to the victory against Aston Villa last time out, although they have had some extremely tough fixtures.

Any relegated side will always find it tough to hold on to their best players, and if the Old Gold do drop back down to the Championship for the first time since 2018, they may be forced to cash-in.

However, the same could apply even if they avoid the drop, given that some top clubs are queuing up for Matheus Cunha, with the likes of Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United all being linked with moves in recent times.

Of course, Vitor Pereira will be hoping to keep hold of Cunha, given just how vital a player the forward has been this season, scoring 11 goals in the Premier League.

However, if the 25-year-old does move on, Pereira will have to bring in some new attacking options, and a report from SportBILD (via Sport Witness) has now revealed Wolves are among the clubs competing to sign Hertha BSC's Ibrahim Maza.

There is set to be fierce competition for Maza's signature, however, with seven Premier League clubs named as potential suitors, including Newcastle United and Manchester City.

Interestingly, Hertha were keen to hold out for a fee of €20m (£16.7m) in the January transfer window, but a clause in the 19-year-old's contract means the asking price is set to halve, indicating he could be available for around £8m, with an exit likely.

Wolves' upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Liverpool (a) February 16th AFC Bournemouth (a) February 22nd Fulham (h) February 25th Everton (h) March 8th Southampton (a) March 15th

Maza impressing in the Bundesliga II

The Algerian has emerged as a key player for Hertha in the second tier of German football this season, picking up five goals and four assists in 21 games.

With an average match rating of 7.10, the youngster is ranked as the second-best performing player in the squad, so it is little wonder he has started to attract the attention of Premier League clubs.

Freelance scout Ben Mattinson has stated he believes the number 10 is capable of playing for a top club, while also providing an overview of his key strengths.

As such, if Wolves manage to avoid the drop, they should undoubtedly make an approach for Maza, especially considering he will now be available for a lower fee.