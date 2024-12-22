It’s easy to look at last weekend’s Anfield draw against Fulham as two more points dropped in the Premier League, but Liverpool actually showed title-winning spirit to claw back from the maw of defeat.

Arne Slot’s men had been reduced to ten before 20 minutes had struck the clock, with Andy Robertson’s erratic lunge compounding the woes that had already been inflicted by Andreas Pereira’s opening strike.

Goals from Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota preserved the Reds’ 20-match-unbeaten run that has seen them assume control across domestic and continental fronts.

But Arsenal thrashed Crystal Palace on Saturday evening to increase the pressure on the Redmen, who know that dropped points for a third top-flight fixture on the trot would change the mood significantly at the top of the table - especially if Chelsea beat Everton.

How will Liverpool line up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? Slot's sure to ring the changes after rotating for the midweek Carabao Cup victory at Southampton.

1 GK – Alisson Becker

Caoimhin Kelleher stood between the sticks in the Carabao Cup but Alisson Becker is fit once again and will take the number one spot in the Premier League, as he did against Fulham last time out, making a string of excellent saves.

He’s simply the best and will be crucial against a free-scoring Tottenham team.

2 RB – Trent Alexander-Arnold

Withdrawn at half-time at St. Mary’s, Trent Alexander-Arnold will of course look to influence Liverpool’s attacking play.

His celestial range of passing could prove too much for the hosts, carve them open and make them pay for daring to dream against the rampant Reds.

3 CB – Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez is doing a decent job with the £36m Ibrahima Konate out of action, and Slot should opt to partner him with the skipper this afternoon, for Jarell Quansah lacks the authority that he demonstrated so prodigiously last year.

Given that the experienced England international was taken off with Alexander-Arnold at the interval on Wednesday, it seems clear that the plan is for him to start in north London, and having played at centre-back for the past three Premier League matches, he seems set to reprise his role.

4 CB – Virgil van Dijk

What is there to say about Virgil van Dijk? He’s really good. Really, really good. Expect Tottenham to fashion attacking corridors that sit decidedly away from his zone of operation.

5 LB – Andy Robertson

Can he atone for last week’s mess in north London? Robertson seems to face detractors on a regular basis this season but it’s important to remember that he is a devoted servant to the Liverpool cause.

Moreover, he literally won the Man of the Match award a week and a half ago against Girona in the Champions League. He has what it takes to steer his side toward three points.

6 CM – Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool’s deep-sitting midfielder has been nothing short of a revelation this season, producing masterful performances from number six after FSG failed to convince Martin Zubimendi to spearhead the project as Slot’s first big buy.

Ryan Gravenberch will be restive after sitting out against Southampton and might prove too much for Spurs' midfield.

7 CM – Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones was controversially sent off on this ground this season in what proved to be a disastrous and contemptuous affair for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, he’s been a quiet triumph over the past few months and may replace Alexis Mac Allister to bring a bit more control and progression to Liverpool’s centre.

8 RW – Mohamed Salah

Another to be given a rest a few days ago, Mohamed Salah’s mere presence will strike frissons of fear through Lilywhite fans, especially with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven sidelined.

Most Goals + Assists - Europe's Top Five Leagues (24/25) Rank Player Goals Assists G/A 1. Mohamed Salah 13 9 22 2. Harry Kane 14 7 21 2= Omar Marmoush 13 8 21 4. Raphinha 11 8 19 5. Robert Lewandowski 16 2 18 Stats via Transfermarkt

He’s posted 16 goals and 13 assists from 22 matches across all competitions this term and seems desperate to propel Liverpool toward the Premier League title.

9 AM – Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai might not rake in the goal return that fans hoped for after he left RB Leipzig for a £60m fee in 2023, but he’s a tireless and protean attacking threat who doesn’t shirk from his defensive duties either.

10 LW – Luis Diaz

You get the feeling Luis Diaz might play out his football on Sunday with a certain vengeance, having seen a perfectly good goal wrongly chalked off down N17 last season.

He’s bound to cause problems with his pace and movements, but given that the Colombian hasn’t scored a league goal since September, he does need to start proving that Salah isn’t leading a one-man frontline.