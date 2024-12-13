Rangers podcasters Heart & Hand have bemoaned a "huge blow" to an injured player who could now miss the Scottish League Cup final clash with Celtic this weekend.

Rangers impress against Spurs ahead of cup final

With Philippe Clement still fighting hard to save his job as Gers manager, his side produced an impressive and spirited performance against Tottenham on Thursday evening.

Rangers held the Premier League side to a 1-1 draw at Ibrox in the Europa League, and while it was a shame that the hosts couldn't hold onto the lead given to them by Hamza Igamane, it was still a good point in Europe against strong opposition.

Next up for Clement's side is Sunday's League Cup final meeting with rivals Celtic at Hampden Park, as the Gers look to win the trophy for the second time in a row. While Rangers will be feeling more confident after an improvement in form in recent weeks, they have now suffered a worrying injury concern leading up to the game, leaving them sweating over one key individual's involvement.

Rangers suffer potential "huge" injury blow

Writing on X during Thursday's clash with Spurs, Heart & Hand Podcast described it as a "huge blow" to see Rangers defender John Souttar leave the field with an injury before half-time.

The 28-year-old would be a massive loss for the cup final this weekend, with Clement admitting that there is no definitive news on the situation yet: "I don’t know for the moment but it’s never a great moment when you have to step off in the pitch in the first half. We will know more in a couple of days, but for now, I don’t have a clue."

Souttar has been a rock at the heart of Rangers' defence this season, starting 14 matches in the Scottish Premiership and averaging 5.3 clearances per game, not to mention 3.4 aerial duel wins. Meanwhile, Scotland captain Andy Robertson has lauded his efforts on the international stage, highlighting the level he is playing at.

"He's been unbelievable in this Nation's League. Especially the last four games, I think he's been different class. He's showed his quality and it was disappointing for him, I know how much it hurt him not getting picked for the Euros, some people will maybe think, 'okay that's my Scotland career over' or whatever - not John. John worked so hard and he's playing well for Rangers and he's also doing unbelievable for Scotland."

Rangers supporters will now understandably be sweating over Souttar's availability this weekend, and his fitness could have a huge say over who takes the trophy home out of his side and Celtic.

The Hoops will immediately feel that their chances of glory have improved if the Scot is ruled out of the game, and it would be rotten luck for Clement and Souttar himself if such a key player is absent.