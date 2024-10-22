Philippe Clement finds himself battling to save his job as Rangers manager, and now a significant update has emerged regarding his future at Ibrox.

Clement under huge pressure at Rangers

The Gers suffered yet another poor day at the office last Sunday, losing 1-0 away to Kilmarnock, as they lost further ground in the Scottish Premiership title race. Instead of gaining points on Celtic and Aberdeen, following their 2-2 draw at Parkhead, they were instead further behind come the end of the weekend.

For that reason, Clement is under immense pressure to keep his job, with supporters growing restless after a disappointing start to the season.

Not only have Rangers fallen short in the league too often, giving themselves a huge amount of work to do in the title battle, but they were dumped out of the Champions League by Dynamo Kiev and lost 4-1 at home to Lyon in the Europa League earlier this month.

Opinion appears to be split over whether Clement should remain in charge of the Gers moving forward, but now a significant update has dropped.

According to a big update from Football Insider, there has been a development regarding Clement's future as Rangers boss, with "sources close to the Rangers hierarchy" believing that "results this season have not met the board’s expectations".

It is also stated that "there is now a growing feeling at Ibrox that Clement’s position is no longer secure, with the home crowd also becoming restless", so preparations are being made for his dismissal, even if he isn't going to be moved on immediately.

At this stage, it does feel as though the 50-year-old is far more likely to be sacked than remain in charge of Rangers, with the amount of pressure on him now almost untenable.

This is despite Ally McCoist claiming that the Gers may not be in a financial position to move Clement on, even offering some support for him after the Kilmarnock game, too: "A couple of things, I don't think the club are in any position to start getting rid of people. I don't think they can afford it financially.

"The fact of the matter is this, he has to get better results. Where I would stick up for him a little bit, I am not sure he has been dealt the best hand of cards with the players he has left. The recruitment prior to him coming has been absolutely not nearly good enough."

It feels as though Clement needs something of a miracle to stay on at this rate, starting with wins at home to both FCSB and St Mirren this week, in the Europa League and Premiership respectively.

Failure to win either of those games will surely result in the manager's sacking, at which point those high up at Rangers will have to start looking at finding an ideal successor in the Ibrox dugout.