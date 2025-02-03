Celtic do not have long left to go before the January transfer window officially slams shut this evening, with a few positions yet to be filled by the recruitment team.

The Hoops have not yet signed a left-back to replace Alex Valle, whose loan deal from Barcelona was cut short, and that has left Greg Taylor as the only first-team left-back in the squad.

Kyogo Furuhashi was sold to Rennes and the Scottish Premiership leaders have not yet signed a centre-forward to replace the Japan international.

Celtic swooped for Adam Idah on loan from Norwich on deadline day last January and they are reportedly interested in a striker who could help them to repeat that masterclass.

Celtic eyeing Premier League forward

According to reports, via The Scottish Sun, The Hoops are one of the sides interested in a last-gasp swoop to sign Danny Ings from Premier League side West Ham United.

Everton and Southampton are also said to have been linked with an interest in the former England international, as they look to bolster their respective attacks.

Brendan Rodgers worked with the Hammers number nine during his time in charge at Liverpool and the Northern Irish boss is in the market to add another forward to his squad after Kyogo's move to France.

There are no further details at this time, however, and it remains to be seen whether Ings could move on permanently or on an initial loan deal.

Why Ings could be Idah 2.0

Idah arrived at Parkhead on an initial loan deal for the second half of last season after he failed to land a regular starting role with Norwich in England.

The Republic of Ireland international produced nine goals and two assists in 19 appearances in all competitions, including the winner in the SFA Cup final against Rangers.

Idah is living proof that Celtic can take advantage of a striker's struggles in England to bring them to Parkhead to shine, which is why Ings could be an excellent addition to the group.

The 32-year-old forward has struggled this season for West Ham, with a return of one goal and two assists in 13 Premier League games, but has previously showcased his finishing quality in the top-flight in England.

Premier League Danny Ings Appearances 238 xG 67.63 Goals 72 xG differential +4.37 Assists 23 Stats via Understat

As you can see in the table above, the experienced marksman has enjoyed a long career at the top level down south and has consistently delivered in front of goal, outperforming his xG by more than four goals in 238 appearances.

Ings was once described as "clinical" by journalist Leanne Prescott and these statistics back that up, as he has rarely let his team down when a big chance has fallen his way.

As was the case with Idah last January, it would be a gamble from Celtic to bring him in and hope that he can get back to his best in front of goal, but that is also why it could be a fantastic piece of business if it pays off.

Therefore, Rodgers should push to bring Ings in before the deadline passes tonight, so that he has an experienced and clinical striker to call upon in the second half of the season.