Celtic return to action in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday as they prepare to travel away from Glasgow to take on St Johnstone in the evening kick-off.

The Hoops are looking to continue their perfect start to the 2024/25 campaign with a sixth successive win in the top-flight, along with a sixth clean sheet.

Kasper Schmeichel is yet to concede a goal in the Premiership since his free transfer from Anderlecht in the summer transfer window, although the Denmark international did let in two goals against lower league opposition last time out.

Brendan Rodgers' side beat Falkirk 5-2 in the quarter-finals of the League Cup and found themselves 1-0 down and 2-1 down during the first-half.

The Scottish giants rallied in the second half at Parkhead, however, and scored four goals to ensure their passage into the last four of the competition.

Rodgers could now look to make some changes to his starting XI after rotating his side for that cup clash, and here's a look at the side that could take to the field against St Johnstone.

1 GK - Kasper Schmeichel

The Danish titan was beaten at his near post a little too easily for Falkirk's opener last weekend but he has been flawless in the Premiership this season.

A 100% save success rate and five clean sheets in five appearances show that the former Premier League title winner has hit the ground running in Glasgow.

2 RB - Alistair Johnston

The first change to the starting XI should come in the right-back position as Alistair Johnston should return to replace Anthony Ralston in the backline.

FFC urged Rodgers to instantly drop Ralston from the line-up after his unimpressive display against Falkirk, as the Scotland international was caught out for the second goal - allowing a free header at the back post.

Johnston has created five 'big chances' in six appearances in the Premiership and the Champions League combined and could come back in to provide a huge attacking threat from right-back.

3 CB - Maik Nawrocki

The second change to the team could come in the right centre-back position with Maik Nawrocki replacing Stephen Welsh, whilst Cameron Carter-Vickers is a big doubt with a foot injury.

23/24 Premiership Maik Nawrocki Stephen Welsh Appearances 10 10 Tackles per game 1.2 0 Interceptions per game 0.8 0.3 Penalties committed 0 1 Ground duel success rate 69% 38% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Polish titan outperformed the Hoops academy graduate in their respective Premiership outings last season, making far more defensive interventions per game and significantly outperforming him in duels.

This is why the former Legia Warsaw defender could be preferred ahead of the Scottish dud for this clash with St Johnstone.

4 CB - Liam Scales

Another change to the starting XI could come on the left side of the defence with Liam Scales returning to the team to replace Auston Trusty.

The Ireland international has started all five league games so far this season, winning 68% of his duels, and should start once again, with Trusty left to bide his time for a full Premiership debut.

5 LB - Greg Taylor

Greg Taylor is another regular starter who should return to the side to replace Alex Valle at left-back, after the Barcelona loanee made his debut against Falkirk.

The Spanish full-back could argue that he was being held back for the opening goal from the Championship side but it appeared to be a weak header down to the opposition, which he did make up for with an assist for Paulo Bernardo's goal.

6 CM - Callum McGregor

The captain, Callum McGregor, should keep his place in the line-up to provide leadership and stability in the middle of the park for the Hoops.

He has completed 93% of his attempted passes in the Premiership so far this season and will look to dictate the tempo of the game against St Johnstone.

7 CM - Reo Hatate

With Luke McCowan ineligible to play, having featured for Dundee in an earlier round, Reo Hatate kept his place in the XI against Falkirk, and may retain it once again on Saturday.

The Japan international, who has created four 'big chances' in five league appearances, will look to provide a creative spark in midfield for Celtic.

8 CM - Arne Engels

The only change to the midfield three for the Hoops could come in the form of Arne Engels' return to the team to replace Paulo Bernardo, despite the Portuguese star's goal.

It was harsh on the former Benfica man, who scored a superb volley against Falkirk, but the former Augsburg man has racked up two goals and two assists in his last three games for the club.

Engels, who was described as "underrated" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, came off the bench to assist Nicolas Kuhn with a superb through ball for the German winger.

9 RW - Nicolas Kuhn

Speaking of the former Rapid Vienna star, Rodgers should bring him back into the starting XI to replace James Forrest after his staggering cameo on Sunday.

The left-footed wizard came off the bench with Celtic losing 2-1 to the second tier outfit and racked up two goals and two assists in the second half to lead his team to a comfortable win.

10 ST - Adam Idah

Adam Idah may have done enough to keep his place in the starting XI after finding the back of the net twice in the space of three minutes against Falkirk.

The Irish striker has scored three goals in his last two appearances for the club, whilst Kyogo Furuhashi has only scored twice in all competitions this season.

11 LW - Daizen Maeda

The final change to the starting line-up could come on the left side of the front three with Daizen Maeda coming back into the team to replace Luis Palma.

He scored in his last appearance for the Hoops, against Slovan in the Champions League, whilst Palma is yet to register a goal or an assist in any competition for the club this term.

The Honduras international was not directly involved in any of Celtic's five goals against Falkirk and did not, therefore, do enough to earn a start in the Premiership ahead of Maeda.