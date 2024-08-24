Nottingham Forest defender Murillo has become a fan-favourite during his first 12 months at the City Ground, exceeding all expectations after his move last summer.

The 22-year-old arrived in the East Midlands in a £15m deal from Brazilian side Corinthians, having to bide his time under then-boss Steve Cooper before making an impact on the first-team.

Up to now, the centre-back has started 33 Premier League games in a row, highlighting his importance to the club, attracting interest from other English sides during the current transfer window.

Chelsea have been the side most recently linked with a move for the Brazilian, but Forest’s £70m valuation of the youngster has seen interest subside in recent weeks.

The defender is just one example of the excellent recruitment conducted behind the scenes on Trentside - with another deal potentially edging closer to completion in the coming days.

Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of a new striker

Despite Chris Wood registering 14 Premier League goals last season and scoring in the season opener against Bournemouth last weekend, the club have been targeting a new centre-forward in recent weeks.

Santiago Gimenez is just one player on the Reds’ shortlist, with the Mexican subject to two separate bids from Nuno Espírito Santo’s side, but it looks like they have moved on to other targets.

Eddie Nketiah has become the man who looks most likely to move to the City Ground, with journalist David Ornstein confirming that the striker has agreed personal terms with the Reds, with Forest edging closer to agreeing a fee with Arsenal for his services.

However, Gunners' boss Mikel Arteta confirmed in his pre-match press conference earlier this week that the striker trained as normal and that there was no update on his future, but would be open to letting him leave if the right deal was offered.

He would be an excellent addition to Nuno’s side, potentially striking a partnership with another player who could make a move to Trentside before the deadline next Friday.

Forest could make move for £17m talent

After rumours about new signing Jota Silva potentially joining sister club Olympiacos on loan, the club may look to make another attacking addition to provide added depth in the final third.

Brazilian forward Wesley Gassova is one talent who has previously been subject to interest from Forest, with the hope that the Reds could potentially reignite interest in the 19-year-old over the next few days.

Given the club’s recent success with signing players from Corinthians, it could allow them to repeat a deal for Murillo, signing an impressive youngster who would be perfect for potential new addition Nketiah.

Wesley Gassova's stats for Corinthians in 2024 Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 23 Goals + assists 3 Progressive carries 4.9 Progressive passes 2.8 Successful take-ons 3.8 Key passes 1.8 Passes into penalty area 1.5 Carries into final third 3.7 Stats via FBref

Wesley, who has a €20m (£17m) price tag, has excelled in Brazil, registering 4.9 progressive carries and 3.8 successful take-ons per 90 in Serie A this season - showcasing his excellent dribbling ability.

He’s also averaged 1.8 key passes and 1.5 passes into the penalty area per 90 - potentially handing Nketiah added ammunition to find the back of the net, giving him the best chance of being a success at the City Ground.

Whilst a move for the attacker could all hinge on a potential move for Silva, he would be another excellent addition, potentially being the next in a long line of Brazilians who have caught the eye at Forest.

Their previous success with young talents from Corinthians could provide the club with another reason to make a move for Wesley, with the 19-year-old having the attacking attributes to be a huge success in the Premier League.

He could also form an excellent partnership with Nketiah, with the Brazilian forward having all the attributes to help the Englishman find his goalscoring boots at the City Ground.