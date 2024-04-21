Everton boosted their hopes of Premier League survival after claiming a 2-0 victory over fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Toffees produced a professional display, limiting the Reds to minimal chances before being clinical when having the opportunity from distance.

Goals from Idrissa Gueye and Dwight McNeil secured a double over the Reds for Sean Dyche's side and extended the gap between themselves and Luton Town to five points with five games remaining.

The game was overshadowed by controversy after Nuno Espírito Santo's side were denied three penalties, with the club posting a strongly worded statement on social media after the final whistle.

The Toffees also suffered a blow during the win, with striker Beto being stretchered off after a nasty head collision with midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

Despite all the drama surrounding him, one Everton player starred throughout, justifying Dyche's choice to reinstall him in the starting lineup this afternoon.

Everton's best player against Nottingham Forest

After missing the 6-0 thrashing against Chelsea last Monday, Dyche decided to recall midfielder Gueye from the off against Forest - a decision that proved to be a fantastic decision.

The 34-year-old Senegalese featured for the entirety of the encounter and scored the opening goal after a nervy opening to the game - understandable given the circumstances.

He also managed to win 75% of the duels he contested, plus winning four tackles as he played a pivotal role in breaking up any counter-attacks produced by the visitors.

Gueye also completed 34 of his 39 passes, at a completion rate of 87% - having the second-best rate of any outfield player behind fellow midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Gueye's stats vs Nottingham Forest Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Goals 1 Duels won 75% Passes 34/39 (87%) Tackles 4 Interceptions 2 Dribble success 1/1 Stats via Sofascore

The former PSG man also managed to make two interceptions, as he was awarded an 8/10 rating for his display by Liverpool Echo journalist Chris Beesley.

Everton's relegation situation

Despite having five games left in the Premier League this season, Gueye's performance in the victory over Forest today has massively boosted the club's chance of securing survival and avoiding a repeat of a final-day showdown.

He may be coming towards the tail end of his career given the fact he's 34, but today's performance is evidence that he's still able to produce top-quality outings on a constant basis.

His goal and all-round positive play certainly have allowed Dyche's side to stretch their lead over the relegation places and have their Premier League status in their own hands despite all the setbacks the club have received this campaign.

Gueye must be a crucial part of the Everton squad between now and the final day on May 19th, with the Senegalese defensive midfielder proving to everyone he is a reliable player for the club as they aim to maintain their ever-present top-flight Premier League position.