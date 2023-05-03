Arsenal's starting XI is arguably one of the strongest in the whole Premier League. There is a reason why they have fought alongside the great Manchester City for so long.

However, it is that lack of depth that has left them frustratingly short as the run-in culminates, as key areas still lack quality alternatives.

This summer might not require huge purchases from Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gasper, but it will almost definitely need quite a few to ensure players like Rob Holding are no longer relied upon when someone like William Saliba is out.

Youth could be the way forward, to nurture the next generation of fine talent to compete with their stars, and that could therefore explain their reported pursuit of Barcelona youngster Ilias Akhomach as his contract is set to expire this summer.

Set to battle with some true European heavyweights, the progression of youth throughout the Gunners' squad should prove a key factor in potentially tempting him to north London.

With the 19-year-old having still predominantly featured for their 'B' team, three senior appearances suggest a degree of faith in potential that could only now be realised away from Spain. As a fellow graduate of the infamous La Masia academy, Arteta will know all too well how to nurture this teenage sensation into a true star.

Who is Ilias Akhomach?

The greatest compliment that can be paid to Akhomach came from his former academy director Patrick Kluivert, The legendary Dutch striker claimed, in an interview with Cadena SER (via GOAL), that he had: "found the new [Lionel] Messi".

This came due to his immeasurable ability to take on defenders, ghosting past them with ease and shifting the ball onto his left foot.

Such comparisons with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner are sure to command attention, and realising a potential anywhere near the level of the Argentine would surely make him viable competition for Bukayo Saka on that right flank.

The English trickster boasts 13 goals and 11 assists in the league this season but was given years of steady integration to morph into this top-quality star.

The Spanish youngster, who was born to Moroccan parents, may not have an as impressive goal tally yet but his technical assets that have drawn particular interest. Five goals across 51 youth appearances underplays his talent; in this modern world where statistics mean so much.

But should Arteta invest the time and resources into this Catalonian export, it could just be the stroke of genius needed to forge a new talent akin to Messi, so he must convince Edu to part ways with a sizeable fee this summer.

If so, their current 21-year-old winger would have a genuine rival to his spot over the coming years, which ultimately would only benefit Arsenal on the pitch.