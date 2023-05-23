Arsenal could be set to take a monumental step towards bridging the gap with Manchester City, should they manage this reported coup...

What's the latest on Ilkay Gundogan's future?

This is in reference to the claims of David Ornstein, as he took to Twitter to issue an update on the Gunners' pursuit of Ilkay Gundogan, whose £140k-per-week deal at the Etihad is set to expire this summer.

In what has been a longstanding contract dispute, many European heavyweights have been alerted to the availability of the German international who has proven integral in Pep Guardiola's success this season.

Whilst the Spaniard has been vocal in his desire to tie the 32-year-old down, the journalist has instead tweeted: "Arsenal trying to sign Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan. Arteta wants 32yo if Xhaka goes. Fresh attempts will be made to keep him at MCFC + other options."

With Granit Xhaka nearing the Emirates exit door, the former Borussia Dortmund maestro would mark a huge upgrade on the Swiss general, should Mikel Arteta have his way.

How good is Ilkay Gundogan?

In Guardiola's unpredictable rotation cycle, few players' importance overrides a philosophy that has brought about unparalleled success.

However, with 30 league appearances from the 37 played, Gundogan has made the fifth-most starts of any within his squad, thriving as an all-around asset who excels in nearly every facet of the game.

From the engine room, he has scored eight goals, provided five assists, and won 2.8 duels per game all whilst maintaining a 7.15 average Sofascore rating as the captain of this historic team. It seems that as he has aged, his athleticism, experience and technical quality have all improved to make him one of the league's top-performing players.

Even though Xhaka has enjoyed a standout year in north London, which could well be his last, it pails in comparison to the mercurial maestro who Guardiola has dubbed "one of the best players I ever trained in my career."

With five goals, seven assists and a 7.01 average rating (via Sofascore), the 30-year-old Gunners ace will leave fans with a phenomenal lasting memory after a tumultuous start to his career there.

However, should they tempt Gundogan to take his place, it might be somewhat overshadowed.

After all, this tireless City star already has five league titles to his name amongst numerous other trophies, contributing massively to each one. In 2021, he was lauded as a "goalscoring hero" by journalist Adam Bate, and yet he once again finds himself as an offensive threat who has been key in pushing them over the line.

Somehow he finds ways to reach new heights, alongside a manager who continues to revolutionise the game.

Perhaps he might be interested in now reuniting with the former coach of his, to spearhead a new regime that could finally topple the Citizens' monopoly on English football.