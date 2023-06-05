Arsenal continue to be linked with a Premier League maestro, as their pursuit for further progression extends into this transfer window.

What's the latest on Ilkay Gundogan to Arsenal?

The latest reports come from German outlet Kicker, who note that the Gunners remain in discussions over a move for Manchester City magician Ilkay Gundogan.

With Granit Xhaka closing in on an Emirates exit, it seems rumours are now switching to who might replace him in north London, with the Germany international representing great value given his £140k-per-week deal expires this summer.

Despite being engaged in conversation with the Gunners, they will likely wait until after his Champions League final on Sunday before truly pushing for his signature.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has admitted his desire to retain the 32-year-old, whose brace helped them complete the second success on their road to the treble last week.

How good is Ilkay Gundogan?

The ageing maestro seems to just get better and better with each passing term, as his athleticism remains whilst his experience only grows. As such, this campaign has seen him post some of his best creative numbers in the Premier League, popping up at key moments with vital goals.

However, it is his role as a facilitator within the Citizens' system that truly deserves praise, as he quietly knits together the play to ensure things remain running smoothly.

Without his presence, Rodri would not have as much cover, therefore making the back line less secure. In turn, Kevin De Bruyne would not be afforded nearly as much space given Gundogan also poses another offensive threat, which allows Erling Haaland the opportunities to score as many as he does.

Should the former Borussia Dortmund maestro opt to move to Arsenal, perhaps he could occupy a similar position in Mikel Arteta's midfield and help push Gabriel Jesus closer to the levels of the Norwegian goal machine, who has 52 goals in all competitions thus far.

After all, the two did play with one another for some time in Manchester, hitting his goalscoring peak with this technically-gifted superstar behind him.

However, since leaving the Etihad and establishing himself as more of a focal point in this squad, perhaps that newfound confidence alongside someone who would hand him more space could prove deadly, bolstering both his 11 goals and seven assists from what has been an injury-hit debut year.

Also, the creativity of the Brazil international could allow his link-up with Gundogan to be legendary, given he has notched 11 goals of his own in all competitions this term.

Patrick Vieira even highlighted the relationship the midfielder shares with the striker despite featuring from deep, emphasised because he is such an intelligent operator:

"That is just showing his palette on the free-kick - the quality, the technical ability - to just put the ball where he wants to. He highlighted it quite well, defenders are so concentrated on Haaland and that gives him and the offensive midfielders the opportunity to get inside the box and to score those goals. He’s really smart, timing his runs to get inside the box. He is one of the best in the league."

In moving to north London, he could prove to be that final piece in the puzzle that propels them above Guardiola's side and takes Jesus to new heights.