Leeds United do boast a smattering of talent within their ranks despite the relegation battle they are once again enduring, which makes their current predicament all the more baffling.

It is clear that a lack of belief and form are combining to exacerbate their troubles, and as such the Whites sit just two points clear from the drop zone, constantly straddling danger despite Javi Gracia’s minor turnaround in their form.

Should the Spaniard achieve safety come the conclusion of this campaign, he will likely seek to purge this squad that has been assembled by two managers that prioritised chaos.

He has instead brought a pragmatism, although that was swiftly unravelled in their recent 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Crystal Palace.

All progress made under the new boss was expunged, as the Yorkshire outfit dropped one of the worst second-half displays in recent memory. This saw many of this aforementioned talent wilt, with even their most experienced and well-thought-of assets disappointing.

Illan Meslier put in a particularly shocking display, as the man who allowed those five goals to sail into his net.

Given how the Frenchman’s reputation and value have soared in recent years, perhaps Gracia could seek to cash in on this shot-stopper come the summer in order to fund his own additions.

How much is Illan Meslier worth now?

Having been signed permanently for just £5m in 2020 after a successful loan spell that led to their promotion, the 23-year-old remained raw but full of immense potential.

His first season in the Premier League saw him translate that form, but since then the £30k-per-week gem has been embroiled in two relegation scraps.

Just last year saw journalist Barry Collins brand him a “liability”, and with his display against the Eagles, it seems little has changed.

Earning an abysmal 5.7 rating, the inconsistent 'keeper made just two saves all game alongside one punch, via Sofascore.

However, it was his rash attempt to clear a set piece that allowed Marc Guehi to steal in for the equaliser; a crushing blow right before half time, that completely altered the trajectory of the game.

The rest was history, as Meslier oversaw a further four goals, few of which he covered himself in glory for.

Given that Football Transfers now rate the apex of his expected Transfer Value at €35.7m (£31.3m), the 526% increase from his initial sum paid makes his potential sale all the more tantalising.

With Tottenham Hotspur one reported willing suitor, to offload the out-of-form dud marks a no-brainer for Gracia.