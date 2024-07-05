An "outstanding" Leeds United hero is eyeing a move to a big European club and a link-up with a former Premier League manager, according to a fresh transfer claim.

Leeds transfer news

A host of Whites-related transfer rumours have emerged of late, whether that's in terms of new players coming in or current stars leaving Elland Road before next season gets underway in the Championship.

Couhaib Driouech is one individual who has been linked with sealing a summer move to Daniel Farke's side, with the 22-year-old Excelsior forward looked at as a possible replacement for Wilfried Gnonto, should the Italian move on in the near future.

The Whites have been boosted by sealing the permanent signing of Joe Rodon from Tottenham, even though highly-rated teenager Archie Gray has admittedly headed in the opposite direction, and Jordan Torunarigha is considered an ideal centre-back partner for the former. The 26-year-old is currently plying his trade at Gent in Belgium.

Plenty of Leeds heroes are being backed to seal summer exits, however, with Joel Piroe one such figure, potentially joining Gray out of the Elland Road exit door. The Whites have also reportedly rejected an offer from Real Betis for central defender Diego Llorente, although the plan is likely to sell him should an appropriate offer arrive.

"Outstanding" Leeds hero eyeing summer exit

According to a new update from L'Equipe, Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier is now open to the idea of joining Marseille this summer, linking up with ex-Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi in the process. A €20m (£16.9m) switch is mooted, with the Championship side demanding that amount for arguably one of their most prized assets.

The move appeals to the Whites hero, with the Ligue 1 side feeling that the Frenchman's style of play could be ideal for them, in terms of his expertise with the ball at his feet.

It is no great surprise to see interest in Meslier emerging, while it is also easy to envisage the £30,000-a-week ace's head being turned by a move to a team playing in one of Europe's top five leagues currently.

Still only 24, the Frenchman still has a huge amount to offer in his career, which is why Leeds should be desperate to retain his services, with Farke lauding him last November, saying: "He can be any goalkeeper at one point, he’s still unbelievably young. He had a difficult spell at times last season, especially for a young goalkeeper, but then it is important to play with confidence.

"For the way we want to play, I know he has the skills to play out from the back and also needs to build a bit of confidence with us, but his potential is outstanding and never in doubt."

Meslier still has two years remaining on his current Leeds deal, but they will know that they could gradually lose him on the cheap as time passes, while the player himself seemingly wants a new challenge.

For that reason, letting him go this summer and receiving good money for him does have its merits, although nailing him down to a long-term extension would be the more preferable outcome.