After many years of discontent over the lack of spending from owner Daniel Levy, there’s no questioning his commitment to Tottenham Hotspur after his big spending this summer.

The 62-year-old splashed £40m on the signing of Archie Gray from Championship side Leeds United, investing in one of the very best young English talents in the country.

However, it was the addition of striker Dominic Solanke that caught the eye, with the club finally landing their Harry Kane replacement 12 months on from his departure.

Spurs forked out £65m for the 27-year-old from Bournemouth - a club-record deal - in the hopes of transforming the club’s fortunes in attacking areas.

Whilst the striker has made a solid start to life in North London, scoring three times since his big-money transfer, his limelight has been stolen by one player who has enjoyed a purple patch of form as of late.

Brennan Johnson’s stats for Spurs in 2024/25

No Spurs fan could’ve predicted the huge upturn in form from Brennan Johnson in recent weeks, especially after his early season form in North London.

The Welshman, who cost the club £47.5m from Nottingham Forest last summer, produced numerous below-par displays in the opening matches of the campaign, leading to vile abuse on social media.

Boss Ange Postecoglou condemned the abuse, standing by the 23-year-old and continuing to deploy the attacker in his starting lineup.

However, it’s a decision that appears to have paid off with Johnson scoring in each of his last six appearances for the club.

He made it seven consecutive games with a goal during the international break, scoring against Iceland during Wales’ 2-2 draw last week - continuing his excellent form of late.

Johnson could be further aided in his attempts in attacking areas by one player, with Spurs set to reignite interest in the forward after their efforts to sign him during the summer.

Spurs interested in landing attacking sensation

According to Inter Live, Spurs are one of a number of European sides in the race to sign Lille talisman Jonathan David ahead of the January transfer window.

The Canadian, who’s out of contract next summer, also has interest from fellow Premier League sides Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle alongside Spanish giants Atlético Madrid.

It’s not the first time Postecoglou’s side have been credited with an interest, with Spurs targeting a move for David during the recent summer transfer window.

Whilst it’s unclear how much a potential transfer would cost the club in January, any deal wouldn’t break the bank given the 24-year-old’s current contract situation.

Jonathan David's Ligue 1 stats (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 7 Minutes played 462 Goals scored 5 Pass accuracy 80% Dribbles completed per 90 1.2 Shots on target per 90 1.6 Duels won per 90 3.5 Stats via FotMob

He’s also enjoyed a phenomenal start to the season, scoring eight times in all competitions - including in the Champions League against defending champions Real Madrid earlier this month - with journalist Tony Marinaro previously dubbing him as "one of the best strikers in the world".

Given the mammoth fee spent on Solanke during the recent transfer fee, it’s unlikely that Postecoglou would bring the Canadian in to replace the Englishman, but his versatility could be key in any move.

David is able to operate anywhere across the frontline along with an attacking midfield role, providing added quality and depth to Postecoglou’s side.

He could potentially form a deadly partnership with the in-form Johnson, therefore, helping the club in their ambitions of gaining Champions League qualification once again this season.

Just imagine the number of goals if the pair featured together in the same attack-minded Postecoglou team. It's a scary proposition for Premier League defences, that's for sure.