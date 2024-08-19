West Bromwich Albion supporters will be very happy with how their early Championship fixtures have unfolded, with four points from a possible six picked up against tough opponents in the form of Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United.

Carlos Corberan's men stood firm against the Whites in the stalemate draw at the Hawthorns, as the Baggies ground out a share of the points, with ex-Leeds man Alex Mowatt at least attempting to create some rare openings through the middle of the park.

Notching up 99 touches against his former employers, the West Brom number 27 couldn't quite find that killer pass, despite dominating the ball.

He could be joined by a new midfield partner very shortly, away from the likes of Jayson Molumby who has been next to him in the holding positions recently, who he knows from his prior Barnsley days.

West Brom weighing up move for new midfielder

First reported by the Barnsley Chronicle, Tykes midfielder Callum Styles looks set to leave Oakwell for good this summer with a £2m price tag slapped on his head.

Further developments by journalist Alan Nixon indicate that this could well involve the South Yorkshire club gaining a West Brom player in exchange for the adopted Hungary international to jump ship to the Hawthorns, with Modou Faal rumoured to be the Baggies man that could move down to League One in a swap deal.

Not exactly setting the world alight on loan with Sunderland last season in the second tier, Corberan could be the manager to get the best out of the tricky 5 foot 8 gem again, who has shone at the level before with his current employers.

What Styles can offer West Brom

Still lacking depth in central midfield, with Okay Yokuslu no longer on the books, Styles' adaptability will also be a major strength the Spaniard admires from his many standout traits, with the 24-year-old capable of playing down the left as a winger or full-back.

At the Hawthorns, it's likely he will be lining up next to Mowatt in a central midfield capacity, however, with the one-time Millwall man already aware of his potential teammate's strengths from their time together in South Yorkshire.

Styles is well accustomed to the demands of Championship football, having made 136 career appearances in the tough division to date, with an impressive goal and assist haul of 16 combined.

His main standout season at the level was during the 20/21 season, with four goals and four assists registered from 42 games as the Tykes dared to dream about an unbelievable promotion up to the Premier League, with 37 of those clashes seeing him remarkably line up down the left channel, as opposed to filling a spot in the centre.

Styles' Championship numbers for Barnsley (20/21) Stat (* = per game) Styles Games played 42 Goals 4 Assists 3 Shots* 1.0 Big chances created 5 Interceptions* 1.2 Tackles* 2.7 Total duels won* 5.8 Stats by Sofascore

The "excellent" West Brom target - as he was described by ex-Barnsley manager Neill Collins - could do a job next to Mowatt in Corberan's trusty 4-2-3-1 set-up though.

Glancing at his numbers from that particular season (above), there is a grit present in his skill-set that will make Yokuslu's absence feel less obvious.

Moreover, his well-rounded game means he would also be able to create chances aplenty - alongside Mowatt - whilst also chipping in with a strike of his own from time to time, with a sublime rocket, like the one below, up his sleeve.

Corberan will, no doubt, be encouraged by what he's seen of his side in the infancy of this new second-tier season, considering the likes of Conor Townsend and Brandon Thomas-Asante have also left the building, alongside Yokuslu.

Still, adding in some more quality and depth won't do the threadbare Baggies camp any harm, and Styles would be a worthwhile addition if everything slots into place for the move to go through.