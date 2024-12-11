Manchester United are a club currently undergoing a huge transition with new manager Ruben Amorim at the helm and looking to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford.

The 39-year-old has a huge job on his hands, clearing out the deadwood within the first team whilst also making some brutal decisions on players who simply don’t fit his 3-4-2-1 system.

He’s taken steps to implement his tactics, but it’s undoubtedly going to take time, as seen by their run of just one win in the first four Premier League outings since his appointment.

With January just around the corner, it wouldn’t be a surprise to anyone if the Red Devils were to make new additions given their current standing of 13th in England’s top flight.

INEOS could be about to pursue a move for one player who would certainly go a long way to solving one of Amorim’s biggest problems which has been a constant area of concern for United over the last couple of years.

Man Utd plotting move for European star

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, United are considering making a move to sign AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

However, they aren’t alone with Real Madrid also named as a potential destination for the French international star, who previously featured for the Spanish giants back in 2018.

The 27-year-old only has 18 months left on his current deal with the Serie A outfit, allowing Amorim’s side to potentially strike a cut-price deal for the defender.

As per the report, it claims that Milan do not want to sell, but could entertain offers around the €50m (£42m) mark to prevent themselves from losing one of their key players for nothing. That would be a huge deal for a full-back considering only five out-and-out full-backs (Lucas Hernandez, Hakimi, Cucurella, Cancelo, Mendy) have ever been sold for more in football history.

Any deal could allow the Frenchman to fill the gaping void at left wing-back given the continuous injury struggles of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

It could see the former Madrid ace thrive at Old Trafford, locking down the wide areas alongside one current first-team player who has emerged in recent weeks under the new manager’s guidance.

Why Hernandez could thrive alongside Amad for Man United

The change in management has seen a switch in the system in the North West, putting a huge responsibility on the wing-backs to have a huge impact on both ends of the pitch.

Amad Diallo has been the player most frequently used on the right-hand side, reigniting his career for the Red Devils after failing to make a huge impact under former boss Erik ten Hag.

The Ivorian has started three of the four league outings since Amorim’s arrival, currently enjoying the form of his life after the switch to a slightly deeper role.

Despite having added defensive responsibilities, the 22-year-old has seen a sharp upturn in his attacking form, registering four assists in as many matches - now having the most of any player in the first-team setup.

His recent form has allowed him to nail down the position, something which Hernandez could do on the opposite flank should he make the move to England.

The Milan captain, who’s previously been dubbed as “the best left-back in the world” by iconic defender Roberto Carlos, enjoyed the best season of his career last time out, registering five goals and 11 assists - able to have the same impact as Diallo in attacking areas.

However, his underlying stats from the ongoing campaign are just as impressive, showcasing why he could be the club’s long-term solution for their troubled position.

Hernandez's stats for Milan in Serie A (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 12 Goals & assists 4 Pass accuracy 91% Chances created 15 Successful crosses 8 Tackles won 67% Aerials won 80% Recoveries 47 Stats via FotMob

Hernandez has created 15 chances from his defensive role, whilst winning 67% of his tackles - highlighting his quality at both ends of the pitch, something which the new boss wants in his wide players.

It would be another huge investment from the hierarchy but one that would inject needed quality to the left side of the squad.

The 27-year-old has shown he has all the tools to be a hit under Amorim, taking his career to the next level in the Premier League, and creating a deadly wing-back partnership with Amad for many years to come.