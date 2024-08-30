Birmingham City haven't been afraid to be big spenders this transfer window so far, even as the club finds itself swamped in League One football for the time being.

The Blues have snapped up a ridiculous 15 new signings across the stretch of the window to date, with the sleeping giants going all out to instantly return to the Championship.

However, the money rich Blues could well be saving their most outrageous purchase for the very last day, as a record-breaking move for the lowly division is reportedly in the works.

Birmingham going all out on deadline day

As per journalist John Percy, the League One promotion favourites have bid a mammoth £9-10m to try and lure former loanee Jay Stansfield back to St. Andrew's - which would be the most spent on one single player ever in the league - after a bright spell with the club last campaign in the Championship.

It was previously thought that Fulham were looking to hold onto Stansfield past this transfer window, with interest only really coming in the form of clubs attempting to see if the Cottagers would loan out their promising 21-year-old again, but this new development will very much test the resolve of Marco Silva's men.

Stansfield even netted against Birmingham recently in the EFL Cup for the Premier League side, but could now be wearing a Blues jersey once more if a deal gets over the line before this evening's cut-off point, with Alfie May and Stansfield potentially wreaking havoc onto League One defences subsequently.

What Stansfield can offer Birmingham

The electric 21-year-old doesn't really need an introduction when it comes to those who go week in week out to St. Andrew's, with the Blues target a constant source of goals and creativity last season, even as relegation became more and more of a bleak possibility.

The current Fulham number 29 would bag 13 goals and pick up three assists from 47 total clashes last campaign, but his heroics in front of goal wouldn't be enough for the West Midlands outfit to stay afloat in the Championship.

Alfie May's goalscoring record in League One Season Club played for Games played Goals scored Assists 24/25 Birmingham 3 3 1 23/24 Charlton 43 23 1 22/23 Cheltenham 39 20 3 21/22 Cheltenham 46 23 4 19/20 Doncaster 15 1 1 18/19 Doncaster 34 2 1 17/18 Doncaster 27 4 1 Sourced by Transfermarkt

However, Stansfield's prowess in-front of goal moving down a division could very much help the Blues take League One by storm, with Alfie May also leading the line as a known deadly finisher of chances in the testing league, as can be seen glancing at his impressive numbers when he's competed here before.

The last campaign even saw the experienced 31-year-old be rewarded with the League One golden boot, after firing home 23 strikes from 43 games for the Addicks, before Birmingham swooped in to land the goal machine.

Chris Davies in the St. Andrew's hot seat will have the best possible selection headache to solve, therefore, in attempting to get both May and the new potential statement signing into the same XI, but Stansfield could slot into any lineup moving forward down the wings or as an attacking midfield option, away from just playing as an out-and-out centre-forward.

He has played in these positions in the past, but with his unbelievable time in the Fulham youth ranks seeing him net a ridiculous 31 times from 27 games playing for the U18s predominantly as a striker, there could well be heated competition over who leads the line for the ambitious giants ahead.

Labelled as being an attacker who has "got it all" by former Exeter City teammate Kevin McDonald when the pair played together at the Devon club, Stansfield would be able to fit in well, as Birmingham strive to make promotion back up to the Championship look like a stroll in the park with these extravagant buys more than helping.