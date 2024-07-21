Aston Villa have made a number of new signings during this summer transfer window already, as Unai Emery goes about strengthening his side all over the pitch, ahead of some daunting Champions League clashes to come.

The decorated Spaniard has signed off on the likes of Ian Maatsen, Samuel Illing-Junior, Jaden Philogene-Bidace and more to arrive through the revolving door at Villa Park, whilst also sanctioning Douglas Luiz's exit alongside the now-expected departure of Moussa Diaby.

Ross Barkley is also another name Emery has taken a shining to this busy transfer window, with the now former Luton Town midfielder rebuilding his damaged career at Kenilworth Road, before relocating to his new surroundings in the West Midlands.

The ex-Arsenal manager could also be tempted into bringing in this fellow midfielder who is in need of breathing life back into his stuttering playing days too, who has struggled himself playing in North London.

Villa looking at audacious swap deal

According to SyC Sports on social media, an audacious swap deal is being negotiated between Villa and Tottenham Hotspur regarding Jacob Ramsey moving onto Ange Postecoglou's outfit, whilst Giovani Lo Celso moves to Villa Park to test himself under Emery again.

Previously playing under the 52-year-old at Villarreal and at Paris St. Germain, this could be a switch that reignites his faltering career, having struggled to perform consistently in England to date.

He could see this move as a way to prove doubters wrong at Spurs in a new environment, with SyC Sports reporting that the swap deal will also involve an exchange of £19m in order to things get over the line.

Linking up potentially with fellow Argentine compatriots Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia if the move comes to fruition, Villa's midfield could be stacked full of top talents ahead of the new Premier League season to come, with Barkley and Lo Celso front and centre of the new-look central positions.

What Lo Celso can offer Villa

Lo Celso, at the very start of his up-and-down time in North London, showed to everyone why Spurs eventually splashed out £27.2m to land the South American permanently, as can be seen watching the clips above.

However, despite early signs of promise, he has struggled to be a consistent, week in week out performer in North London across his now four-year span at the club, with only 22 top-flight games handed his way last campaign by Postecoglou.

Lo Celso's numbers at Villarreal + PSG Club played for Games played Goals scored Assists Villarreal 51 3 4 PSG 54 6 9 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Lo Celso's on-the-fringes presence in North London has even seen him be chucked out on loan, where he linked back up with Emery in Spain, with three goals and four assists managed from 51 games.

Under Emery when the pair were together in France too, Lo Celso also performed far better than his lacklustre Spurs days to date, with six goals and nine assists from 54 contests when played either as a standard central midfielder or further forward in a more attack-oriented role.

Postecoglou has even described Lo Celso as "fantastic" from the hot seat in North London, but it could be time for Lo Celso to link back up with his former manager for a staggering third time, who could make Villa forget all about Luiz being missing alongside fellow midfielder Barkley.

The new Villa signing will operate in a very similar fashion to his new potential Argentine teammate in the West Midlands, with five goals and four assists managed last campaign, but grit is also present in the ex-Everton man's game to play in a deep role if necessary, having averaged 6.1 duels won on average last season for the Hatters in the top-flight.

With that in mind, this could be a beautifully technical duo to behold in the centre of the park, potentially pairing the likes of tough-tackling John McGinn and Amadou Onana.

There's no guarantee that either Barkley or Lo Celso are going to be rip-roaring success stories, looking at their rather topsy-turvy career paths, but Emery will relish the challenge of getting more out of both of them next campaign.