Ipswich Town have shown in their last two Premier League outings that there's plenty of fight in their camp, with an unexpected home win against Chelsea being followed up with a battling 2-2 draw away at Fulham.

That draw at Craven Cottage might well have been all three points on another day if Leif Davis hadn't clattered into Raul Jimenez for the home side's equaliser, but a share of the spoils was still a positive result for Kieran McKenna's men to take back to Suffolk come full-time.

Yet, McKenna and Co won't be resting on their laurels as they do find themselves submerged in the bottom three still on goal difference, meaning this month's busy transfer window could come in handy in boosting the underdogs' chances of survival.

Who Ipswich could sign in January

Whilst there has been significant talk this January that Liam Delap could up and leave the relegation-threatened outfit, there have also been plenty of rumours linking Ipswich with some notable incomings.

One recent report from journalist Alan Nixon suggests that the Tractor Boys would be willing to fork out £30m to win Botafogo striker Igor Jesus' services this month, with Everton also reportedly keen near the foot of the division.

Whilst this could look like Ipswich are preparing for the worst regarding Delap's fate, Jesus' arrival would make sense as they aim to boost McKenna's options up top, away from George Hirst and Ali Al-Hamadi already at Portman Road.

What Jesus could offer Ipswich

With reports linking the Tractor Boys with a move for Liverpool's exciting young winger Ben Doak alongside the expensive South American, this could be a duo made in heaven as far as McKenna is concerned.

Indeed, Doak has set the Championship alight so far this season on loan from Liverpool, with two goals and six assists standing out from his league numbers to date at Middlesbrough, alongside his ability to twist and turn defences with slaloming solo surges up the pitch.

Capable of playing down either wing, McKenna might well believe the Scotsman could become his new Omari Hutchinson if he can get his hands on him, having managed to get ten goals and six assists out of the ex-Chelsea man down a division before letting him loose on the Premier League.

Jesus' career goal record by club Club played for Games played Goals scored Botafogo 31 8 Shabab Al-Ahli 88 43 Coritiba 49 5 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Whilst Doak would undoubtedly boost the Tractor Boys in midfield, with Wes Burns the only recognised option down the right owing to injuries, Jesus would also come in and give McKenna another option he could fall back on if Delap is having a rare off-day with some impressive numbers, notably at Shabab Al-Ahli.

Football journalist Zach Lowy even described the Brazilian's heroics as "incredible" across 2024, with his rich vain of form in front of goal playing out in the Middle East seeing him win an international call-up.

Both players entering the building this January could well give McKenna the depth he craves in attack, and would make the Tractor Boys even more of a threatening prospect going forward to try and surprise more teams in their ongoing bid to beat the drop. The thought of the two linking up in attack should also be a salivating prospect for the masses at Portman Road.

Whilst it would be risky to fork out £30m on an unknown entity in the English game, Ipswich never looked back after splashing £20m on Delap who had never cut his teeth in the Premier League prior, with the hope this wild buy - alongside the added energy of Doak - can help the Suffolk side survive against all the odds.