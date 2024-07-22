Leeds United fans had a right to be concerned about their club's lack of transfer activity prior to Jayden Bogle joining, with the loan purchase of Joe Rothwell not doing much to excite the Whites faithful.

The now former Sheffield United defender arriving has, at least, showcased to increasingly frustrated sections of the Elland Road faithful that Leeds will splash the cash when necessary, forking out a "significant" undisclosed fee - according to reports - to land the 23-year-old on a bumper four-year deal.

That has arguably fixed one of the more problematic areas on the pitch for Leeds now, with another target potentially able to strengthen Daniel Farke's men going forward, where issues have also plagued them in the past.

Leeds battling away to sign new striker

According to a report by football journalist Graeme Bailey, Leeds are deep in a battle to sign another ex-Blades man in the form of Daniel Jebbison but aren't alone in their pursuit of the promising centre-forward.

Bailey has revealed that the likes of Sunderland are also in the hunt to sign the 21-year-old on loan, with AFC Bournemouth willing to allow their new buy to drop down to the Championship on a temporary basis, after picking him up on a free transfer recently.

Never fully living up to his potential in South Yorkshire for Chris Wilder's men, Jebbison could finally explode into life in the men's game in his new surroundings at Elland Road, especially if Bogle is marauding forward from full-back to put chances on a plate for him to score from.

What Jebbison can offer Leeds

Farke and Co will hope Jebbison can finally prove himself to be a prolific striker in the men's game, with the Canadian-born attacker previously scoring six goals from just six games in the youth ranks at Bramall Lane.

The 21-year-old also bagged nine goals from 23 games out on loan in League One with Burton Albion during the 2021/22 season, but struggled to be a reliable finisher of chances for the Blades in the men's set-up, with just three strikes managed from 35 clashes before he was let go of this summer.

Yet, Jebbison has shown that he can be the "handful" that Lewis Cook described him as from limited opportunities in the past, as can be seen with his first-ever strike for United above, which came about despite the 21-year-old only amassing 33 touches of the ball all contest, with the goal also allowing his side to win a tight contest against Everton 1-0.

The current Cherries man could excel, therefore, when played into space by the likes of Daniel James and Georginio Rutter bombing forward if he was to don a Whites jersey, alongside striking up an effective partnership with fellow former Blades face Bogle in the process.

Bogle's overall attacking numbers for Sheffield United Season Games Goals Assists Key passes + shots* 23/24 36 3 1 1.2 22/23 24 3 1 1.8 21/22 22 3 2 2.1 20/21 21 3 0 1.4 Sourced by WhoScored (* = per game)

As can be seen above, Bogle won't be content with just doing his basic defensive duties this season in West Yorkshire and will make Leeds even more of a terrifying prospect going forward, with nine goals and four assists amassed across his four-season stay at Bramall Lane.

For context, those key pass and shot numbers are a great deal more than Archie Gray's first foray into senior football, the teenager amassing a combined haul of 0.7 in the Championship last term.

As a result, Jebbison should find it easier to net goals away from the shackles of infrequent game time with United being lifted, therefore, with Patrick Bamford even going through a purple patch of form last season surrounded by Rutter and more top Leeds gems, after previously losing his way in front of goal.

It will be intriguing to see who Farke chooses as his main man up top next campaign, with Mateo Joseph also knocking on the first-team door repeatedly now, as Jebbison's name is talked about as the next new incoming.