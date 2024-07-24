Enzo Maresca is approaching his first Premier League campaign, as he looks to take Chelsea back into the Champions League places, having finished 6th last season, five points off of fourth place Aston Villa.

Chelsea are scouring the transfer market, looking to bolster their squad and give new manager Maresca the tools necessary, already bringing Leicester City POTY Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to the club, along with Tosin Adarabioyo. Renato Veiga, Omari Kellyman, Marc Guiu, and Caleb Wiley.

But it doesn't look like the business is going to stop there for the Blues, as they continue to be linked with players from all over, in multiple positions, with many suggesting this window could be based on opportunistic signings for Chelsea.

Chelsea transfer news

According to reports from Spanish reporter Roberto Gomez, via Sport Witness, Chelsea have become the latest club to show interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino. Chelsea are said to be "very interested" along with Arsenal, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.

The report suggests Merino could be available for around €30-35m, which would be around £23m-£27m. But the 28-year-old still has one year left on his current deal, and hasn't accepted a new deal, leaving Real Sociedad in the position of wanting to "cash in".

Analyst Ben Mattinson has described Merino as a "duel monster" when describing his 6 foot 3 frame, and aerial prowess, as well as his composure and press resistance on the ball. As a result, he could be a valuable addition to the centre of Maresca's side.

Merino and Caicedo as a partnership

Merino made 45 appearances last season for Real Sociedad in all competitions, scoring eight goals, providing five assists, and totalling 3,601 minutes. Caicedo made 48 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea last campaign, scoring one goal, providing four assists, and totalling 3,899 minutes.

Instantly, the pair's durability shines through, Caicedo only missed two games through injury/illness last season, and Merino also only missed two games due to injury. This is an important factor due to the injury issues of Roméo Lavia last season, missing 43 games last season due to various injuries.

Merino would also offer that extra height in midfield alongside Caicedo, and give that aerial presence needed in central midfield, averaging 5.99 aerials won per 90, which is in the top 1% of midfielders in the top five leagues.

Merino vs Caicedo comparison Stat (per 90 mins) Merino Caicedo Aerials Won 5.99 0.94 Non-Penalty Goals 0.20 0.03 Passes Completed 38.52 59.88 Tackles 2.66 2.86 Interceptions 0.58 1.16 Stats from FBref

The balance of this midfield pairing would be excellent, offering different levels and versions of physicality, more height enthused with Merino, and more ground covering with Caicedo. Both players are top-end tacklers, ranking in the top 20% for midfielders on the continent.

Caicedo tends to have more responsibility on the ball, averaging more passes completed per game, whilst Merino can surge forwards more, adding goals and assists, getting in and around the box, and looking to make his impact slightly higher up the pitch.

Merino is also 28-years-old, entering his prime and has previous Premier League experience playing for Newcastle back in the 2017/18 season. This would add much-needed experience to the Chelsea ranks, along with that much-needed height and physicality boost, something many were calling for last campaign around the club.