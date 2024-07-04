Transfer news is starting to heat up at Tottenham now with the recent signing of Archie Gray, as they look to bolster their side ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

One link that keeps cropping up is the Rennes winger Desire Doue, as Spurs are still looking to add that firepower in attack which they lost in the sale of Harry Kane.

Despite scoring four more goals last season than the season prior, Tottenham are still looking for their solution to that deadly Kane and Son Heung-min duo.

Ange Postecoglou will be keen to add one or two attackers to their ranks ahead of the next campaign, as they look to bridge the gap between their fifth place finish this season, and a top four finish next season.

Tottenham targeting new striker

According to reports from football.london, Jonathan David has been linked with a move to Tottenham, with interest in Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze seeming to have cooled.

Journalist Alasdair Gold stated: "Spurs have been looking at a number of attackers, with Jonathan David among them."

However, if Spurs are looking to make this signing before their pre-season begins on Saturday, this would make David an issue as he is currently competing in the Copa America with his national team Canada.

David made 47 appearances for Lille last season, scoring 26 goals, and providing nine assists. Lille finished 4th in Ligue 1, bettering their 5th place finish in the 2022/23 season.

How David and Doue could be the new Kane and Son

Now finding a replacement for a 30-goal-per-season striker like Kane is a tough ask, and in all honesty, the likelihood of finding a 30+ goal striker instantly is close to impossible.

However, the right approach is to look for a striker with great box movement, good instincts and an eye for a goal, all of which David has. The Canadian scores at a clip of 0.58 goals per 90, taking 2.6 shots per 90, and has a conversion rate of 0.22 goals/shot per 90.

Compare this to Kane, who, as we said, is going to be finding the net at a more impressive rate, scoring 1.02 goals per 90, and ranking as a top 1% goalscorer in Europe via Fbref. He also takes 4.01 shots per 90, and has a conversion rate of 0.21 goals/shot per 90 (actually ranking below David).

Now, of course, Kane's sheer volume of shots has an impact on his goals/shot ratio, being 0.01 worse off, but David having that similar top-end conversion rate is a good sign for a strike when trying to add goals to the side.

A big part of Kane's success with Tottenham was his brilliant dynamic with Son, and this leads us to Doue and how he could partner David. The 19-year-old winger would provide the creative spark for David, affording him to increase that shot volume and use that top-tier conversion rate to achieve more goals.

Doue completes 6.71 progressive passes per 90, ranking in the top 6% of wingers in Europe for this metric, and also completes 3.42 successful take-ons per 90, ranking in the top 6% for this metric too. By adding a player like Doue to compliment David, you are adding a clinical finisher, and giving him the creative partner to increase the chances you are giving him and the others on the team.

Could "one of the best strikers in the world", according to Tony Marinaro, be on his way to Tottenham in an attempt to fill the boots of club legend Kane, and if he is, would Doue be the perfect partner for him?