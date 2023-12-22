There could well be light at the end of the tunnel for Sheffield Wednesday now, the decision to sack Xisco Munoz and appoint Danny Rohl looking more and more like a masterstroke decision from the Owls hierarchy as time goes on.

The mood around Hillsborough prior to the German's arrival was one of resignation to the mire Wednesday found themselves in, rooted to the bottom of the Championship dejected and broken.

Now, there's a very real of glimmer of hope that the South Yorkshire club can mount an unbelievable relegation escape and keep their heads above water in the division - Rohl winning four matches since arriving on the scene, a breath of fresh air for the Owls fans.

Akin Famewo has been one standout performer for Wednesday in recent matches, the defender integral in helping his team shut up shop in matches to pick up rare wins.

Yet, another addition into the building that would slot into the team alongside Famewo in January could be equally as crucial - the Owls linked with young Oxford United goalkeeper James Beadle over a possible switch to Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday transfer latest

The Sheffield Star have reported on the possibility of Beadle leaving the U's behind this January to make the step-up to the Championship, the Brighton loanee itching to test himself at a higher level on another loan adventure.

This potential deal could signal the end of Cameron Dawson as Rohl's number one goalkeeper in South Yorkshire, as well as potentially cutting short the ongoing loan deal at Wednesday involving 25-year-old back-up shot-stopper Devis Vasquez.

Tipped by current Oxford teammate Cameron Brannagan to go on and 'play at the top' in an interview with This is Oxfordshire, this will be an interesting transfer saga to watch unfold this January.

Alongside a rock solid Famewo, Beadle could be shrewd swoop in January to shore up a shaky Owls defence in nervy games to come in the battle to avoid relegation.

The stats that show James Beadle would be a good fit for Wednesday

Only keeping three clean sheets this season in the Championship, Dawson's days as Owls number one could well be numbered if Rohl opts to sign Beadle.

The highly rated 19-year-old has six more clean sheets playing for Oxford in all competition, picking up his ninth of the season last game as the U's romped home to a 3-0 win at the Kassam Stadium over Burton Albion.

His top-drawer displays have seen a whole host of his teammates dishing out the praise, captain Elliott Moore labelling Beadle as "immense" after a valiant display away at Derby County at the start of the season.

Whereas, Dawson - last match versus QPR - had to pick the ball out of his net despite the visitors only having two shots on target in the game - Bambo Diaby unfortunately powering a header past his own goalkeeper in Dawson, before Wednesday mounted an impressive comeback to win 2-1.

Signing Beadle could also be more in-keeping with the injection of youth Rohl has given to his side in recent weeks, Bailey Cadamarteri leading the line successfully at just 18 years of age with three goals in four.

Moreover, 20-year-old Djeidi Gassama has proven to be a useful calling card off the bench in recent games with two assists in his last three.

Beadle hasn't just burst onto the scene with Oxford out of the blue too, starring in Crewe Alexandra colours in a prior loan switch at just 18 years of age which saw him pull off a wonder save in one contest at Gresty Road to the amazement of those watching on.

Famewo would also welcome a new goalkeeper behind him, the 25-year-old excellent in recent games but has only amassed one clean sheet - as per Sofascore - when playing this season.

This is despite sterling performances against Leicester City and QPR to name a few, the Owls defender winning a combined 18 ground duels in these games to be a guaranteed name on Rohl's teamsheet.

Rohl will have to be cut-throat and axe his current number one to make way for Beadle to come in, Wednesday having to make big calls to form a team capable of going the distance and staving off the drop to avoid falling back down to League One.