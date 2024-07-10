If there is one area of the squad for Manchester United that needs rebuilding during the 2024 summer transfer window, it is the midfield. It could be decimated this summer, with player departures and potential sales in the middle of the park, too.

There are some players who are guaranteed to stay at Old Trafford. Captain Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move away to Saudi Arabia but seems likely to stay. Mason Mount and exciting youngster Kobbie Mainoo will also stay at the club ahead of next season.

In terms of departures in midfield, one has already occurred. Sofyan Amrabat’s loan has expired, and he has now left the club. However, there are talks of the club negotiating a new deal to keep the player at the club, which could be at lower terms than the buy clause in his old loan deal.

The trio of Casemiro, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen could also all leave Old Trafford this summer. The Daily Mail reported in April the trio were part of a ten-player list who could exit the club.

With that in mind, United will certainly need to add to their depth in midfield this summer. They have recently been linked with one player who could add depth and quality to the middle of the park.

Man Utd target Ligue 1 midfielder

The player in question here is Paris Saint Germain and Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte. Despite only playing for one season with the French champions, Ugarte could depart the club this summer.

According to a report from Le 10 Sport, United are 'exerting a lot of pressure behind the scenes' on PSG in order to get a deal over the line, with the board 'very optimistic' about getting a deal done for Ugarte.

The report suggests the Red Devils have tabled an offer for the 23-year-old midfielder worth £38m, which has been 'accompanied by several bonuses'. It's further explained that PSG head coach, Luis Enrique, will have the final say and could decide he wants to keep Ugarte.

Whilst United lead the race for the Uruguay international, they are not the only club interested in signing the midfielder. United’a Mancunian rivals Manchester City, as well as Spanish giants Barcelona, are also interested in adding the tough-tackling Uruguay to their squad to bolster their midfield options.

Why Ugarte would be a good signing

It may be somewhat surprising that PSG are willing to move on Ugarte just a year after they signed him from Sporting for £51.1m. He played 37 times for PSG last term, which included only 25 games in Ligue 1.

The defensive midfielder plays in a similar mould to France and Chelsea legend N’Golo Kante. Like the World Cup winner, Ugarte is a tough-tackling midfielder, who one analyst praising his “aggressiveness, tenacity and determination” off the ball.

Indeed, this is reflected in his FBref stats, too. The PSG midfielder averages 2.32 tackles won per 90 minutes, and 1.86 interceptions made. This places him in the top 2% and top 4% amongst midfielders in Europe respectively.

Not only that, Ugarte reads the game very well and has excellent recovery pace, something that is reflected in his ball recovery stats per 90. The Uruguay international averages an impressive 8.14 ball recoveries, which ranks him in the top 1%. It really is no wonder that he was described as a "destroyer" by football analyst Ben Mattinson on X.

A ball recovery is defined by the number of loose balls recovered by a player.

Ugarte defensive stats 2023/24 Stat (per 90) Number Percentile in Europe Tackles attempted 4.11 99th Tackles won 2.32 98th Interceptions 1.86 96th Tackles + interceptions 5.97 99th Ball recoveries 8.14 99th Stats from FBref

As a result, the Uruguay international could become the perfect partner for United’s captain Fernandes, given his defensive ability. It would allow the Portugal international to have less defensive responsibility and flourish more in the final third.

Last season, Fernandes’ 18 Premier League goals and assists were the most amongst United’s squad, as per Sofascore. If he was freed up even more with Ugarte behind him, then we could well see Fernandes’ numbers explode further.

A partnership of Ugarte and Fernandes could well be a match made in heaven for United. Not only do the Red Devils get to add a tenacious defensive midfielder to their squad, who is happy to do the dirty work, but he could help unlock their captain and allow him great freedom in the final third. For just £38m, it could be the dream deal for United to do this summer.