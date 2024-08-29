Southampton are yet to pick up a single point in the Premier League, albeit with only two games gone of the long and gruelling season, as transfer deadline day now comes into view.

This could be Southampton's moment to make a real statement purchase right at the death, adding to the many signings they have already got over the line this summer, which includes notable deals for the likes of Ben Brereton-Diaz and Mateus Fernandes, as well as the potential swoop of Aaron Ramsdale.

Snapping up Flynn Downes on a permanent basis is another purchase that does stick out, but the Saints might well have one mammoth signing still in their back pocket.

Southampton attempting dramatic last-gasp deal

As per a report by TEAMtalk, Southampton are interested in a surprise late deal which could see former Saints midfield great James Ward-Prowse return to St. Mary's permanently.

New Hammer boss Julen Lopetegui isn't fussed by the 29-year-old in the slightest, with only one bench appearance handed to him in the Premier League under his short-lived tenure to date, leading to the South Coast club now imagining an unbelievable homecoming.

Russell Martin's men did well to recover from the loss of Ward-Prowse, who moved to West Ham for £30m last summer, with Flynn Downes taking over the baton from the former Saints captain well in the middle of the park.

The two could now form a fantastic duo together in the top flight, as Southampton aim to stay afloat in the Premier League, instead of falling straight back down to the EFL.

How Ward-Prowse and Downes would work together

Operating with a central midfield three in the opening two Premier League clashes, Martin would be able to comfortably slot in the West Ham loanee into the new-look Southampton set-up, alongside Downes remaining put.

Downes starred last campaign for the Saints when he was once a loanee from the East London outfit himself, with an unerring calmness on the ball present in his game which continued against Nottingham Forest last time out, notching up a 93% pass accuracy come full-time.

Ward-Prowse's PL numbers for Southampton (22/23) Stat (* = per 90 mins) Ward-Prowse Games played 38 Goals 9 Assists 4 Shots* 1.2 Expected goals (xG) 5.82 Touches* 67.4 Accurate passes* 43.1 (85%) Big chances missed 2 Big chances created 9 Stats by Sofascore

But, the 25-year-old - away from allowing his side to tick as a calm operator on the ball - isn't known for being the most forceful when it comes to popping up with a goal or an assist, which is where Ward-Prowse shines.

Ward-Prowse far outperformed his xG during the 22/23 campaign, with nine goals scored and four assists during another electric personal season for the 29-year-old, even as the Saints suffered a demoralising relegation.

Expected Goals (xG) is a metric designed to measure the probability of a shot resulting in a goal.

To add further context, Downes has only managed to find the back of the net six times across his entire career to date.

Regardless of that relegation happening, their star former number eight would always have an unbelievable moment of class up his sleeve to get fans out of their seats, with insane free-kick strikes like this one versus Wolverhampton Wanderers two years ago becoming his trademark.

Excelling with the Hammers last season with an impressive 14 goal contributions tallied up from 37 league clashes, leading to then West Ham boss David Moyes even declaring Ward-Prowse to be a "world-class" player, this would be seen as a major statement by the South Coast club if they are pulling off a deal to win back the services of the 11-time senior England international.

There might well be a feeling on Ward-Prowse's end that he will want to return to right the wrongs of his last ever season donning Southampton red and white ending with Championship football becoming a bleak reality, as the Saints aim to make this dream deal happen in the nick of time.