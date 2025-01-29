The last few weeks have been manic, to say the least, for Chelsea in the transfer window, with countless names touted with a move to join Enzo Maresca’s squad.

However, as of yet, the Blues are yet to complete any deals for any new players, but that could all be about to change in the last few days of the month.

Alejandro Garnacho is the player who has been constantly rumoured to be of interest to the club, with Manchester United demanding £55m to part ways with their young attacker.

The Argentine could well leave Old Trafford after failing to nail down a regular starting role under new boss Ruben Amorim following his appointment a couple of months ago.

He could join the Blues before the closure of the window, providing a new dynamic to the front line, which could see him form another deadly partnership with one other player widely linked with a move to West London.

Chelsea hold talks for European talent

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are in talks to sign Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel ahead of a late move before deadline day on February 3rd.

However, they will still face competition for his signature, with six other sides also in the race for the young Frenchman who desperately needs game time away from the Allianz Arena.

It was reported earlier this week that the 19-year-old wants to leave the Bundesliga outfit this month, with Chelsea a team who have constantly been monitoring his progress.

Tel has failed to score in any game during 2024/25, but has been restricted to mainly substitute appearances, hence why he wants to depart his current employers this month.

However, despite his lack of tangible success, the teenager has produced some impressive underlying stats, whilst also previously showcasing his talents when given an opportunity at Bayern.

Why Tel would be a superb signing for Chelsea

Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu and Christopher Nkunku are the three current centre-forward options at Maresca’s disposal for Chelsea as he looks to secure a top-four finish in his first Premier League campaign.

However, the latter wants to leave West London in the coming days for a new opportunity after his lack of starts, whilst Spaniard Guiu has only made two league appearances - often featuring in the Conference League.

As a result, Jackson is the only real senior option who the Italian could rely on after the closure of the window, highlighting the need for another striker addition.

Tel could provide solid competition to the Senegalese international, offering an immediate short-term option along with a long-term project for him to develop given his tender age.

The 19-year-old scored ten times across all competitions last season, evidence that he’s capable of starring if given the opportunity - making him a solid option for the Blues and providing Maresca added strength in depth.

Tel, who’s previously been dubbed “one of the best young strikers in Europe” by journalist David Reed, has still produced some eye-catching figures, many of which have been better than the outgoing Nkunku - showcasing what a phenomenal addition he’d be for the West London outfit.

How Tel compares to Nkunku in 2024/25 so far Statistics (per 90) Tel Nkunku Games played 8 19 Goals & assists 1 3 Progressive carries 2.2 1.5 Progressive passes 3.2 2.3 Shots taken 3.6 3.1 Goal-creating actions 0.7 0.4 Take-on success 50% 38% Carries into final third 2.5 0.8 Stats via FBref

Whilst he’s registered fewer combined goals and assists, the Bayern star has registered a higher tally of progressive carries and progressive passes per 90 in 2024/25 so far - highlighting his ability with the ball at his feet.

He’s also registered more successful take-ons, along with a higher goal-creating action rate, posing an added threat in attacking areas, to help boost the options currently on the book at the Bridge.

It’s unclear whether any deal for the talent would be a loan or permanent deal, but it’s evident from the aforementioned figures that he would be a superb signing.

The move would allow Tel to link up with Garnacho should he complete his own transfer, with the United ace likely to operate in his natural left-hand role at the Bridge.

The Argentine may have struggled to nail down a regular role since Amorim's appointment, but stats such as 1.3 chances created and 1.1 successful dribbles per 90 could aid Tel within the final third as he looks to recapture his goalscoring form from 2023/24.

Garnacho could too benefit from Tel's arrival, with the Frenchman completing 2.1 successful dribbles and his 87% pass accuracy also handing the fellow new addition the ammunition to show United what they're missing if he was to leave this month.

The pair could link up together in the final third before the deadline, with both of them benefitting from one another's move, subsequently aiding Chelsea's hunt for a top-four finish come the end of the season.