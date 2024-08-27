Key Takeaways Ipswich Town continues to focus on Championship talent, with Ogbene likely to join for £8m.

Ipswich Town's transfer policy this window continues to focus in on snapping up the best of the best from the Championship, with Jack Clarke and Dara O'Shea signing on the dotted line recently from Sunderland and Burnley, respectively.

That approach more than paid off when the Tractor Boys stunned Manchester City early on at the Etihad last weekend, before Pep Guardiola's men eventually swept Kieran McKenna's men aside courtesy of Erling Haaland and Co, as former Blackburn Rovers man Sammie Szmodics scored a shock opener for the Suffolk underdogs in the 4-1 loss.

Another top new recruit from the EFL looks to be on the Premier League club's agenda now, who could further strengthen the attacking ranks at Portman Road.

Ipswich close in on deal for EFL attacker

As per TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Ipswich are closing in on a deal for Luton Town winger Chiedozie Ogbene, with Crook revealing that a switch is 'likely to get done' before the window slams shut on Friday evening.

Ipswich-based website TWTD has further added fuel to the fire, stating that a move would involve the Irishman leaving the Hatters behind for the Tractor Boys for a bumper fee of £8m, as Ipswich show their muscle once more with major incomings through the door.

Starring last season for Luton in the top-flight, even as Rob Edwards' men fell straight back down to the Championship, Ogbene could seriously strengthen McKenna's men in their brave fight against the drop, with both flanks a terrifying prospect if the Hatters number seven was to join as Clarke attempts to strike fear into Premier League defences down the left.

What Ogbene could offer Ipswich

The 27-year-old target might not even have a concrete starting spot on the opposing right flank when signed, with Omari Hutchinson no doubt wanting to make that spot his own after a big move from Stamford Bridge, but Ogbene was effective last campaign for Edwards' side from off the bench.

The £15k-per-week ace - as per Capology - would only start 20 of the 30 games that came his way in the Premier League last season for his current employers, bagging four goals and picking up one assist in the process, leading to Ipswich's keen interest in the Republic of Ireland international emerging.

Ogbene's numbers for Rotherham by position Position played Games played Goals scored Assists RM 40 4 7 RW 35 1 6 SS 12 3 1 CF 12 3 1 LW 7 0 0 AM 3 0 2 LM 1 1 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Shining equally as bright for Rotherham, before Luton came knocking, Ogbene's versatility will also be another major plus as to why McKenna wants to add him to his camp for the long and gruelling top-flight season ahead, knowing he can slot his new recruit into the starting line-up in a whole multitude of different positions.

It's unlikely that Ogbene will line up down the left flank, however, with Clarke the obvious choice now for the former Manchester United coach to persist with in this position, having torn the Championship to shreds over the past few seasons.

The former Leeds United man will now get another well-deserved shot at the top-flight with Ipswich, after only making four appearances here as a youngster when on the books at Tottenham Hotspur, with his time at Sunderland breathing life back into his once-stuttering career.

Bagging 15 goals last campaign for the Black Cats, with 51 overall goal contributions managed from 114 appearances in total at the Stadium of Light, the 23-year-old will want to play his part in keeping Ipswich up against all the odds by twisting and turning Premier League defences for fun.

Showing that he can also slalom forward as a tricky menace last campaign, Ogbene - who has even been described as being "spectacular" by his former national team manager Stephen Kenny in the past - will also take the opportunity to play up a division again in his stride, as Ipswich's final bits of business come into motion.