Birmingham City will be aiming to keep up their flawless December right until the very close of the busy month, having picked up a stunning five victories from five so far.

Their last win in League One was a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers which even saw opposition manager Matt Taylor lose his job.

Away from that unfortunate manager casualty, Jay Stansfield stood out once more for the promotion chasing Blues in this contest, as the ex-Fulham man scored yet again for Chris Davies' side.

Standout Birmingham players in attack

Stansfield confidently converting from the penalty spot versus the Gas took his ever-growing goal total in league action to a hefty ten from just 13 clashes, as Birmingham's insistence on splashing the cash on their former loanee continues to pay off.

Despite the fact the 22-year-old would only muster up 32 touches of the ball from his 78 minutes on the St. Andrew's turf, he would still manage to register a high eight shots on the Rovers net, with the Birmingham number 28 ultimately thankful for the spot-kick to break his duck on the day.

Whilst the on-fire attacker lapped up more praise, Keshi Anderson also shone for Davies' side, having found himself in a great vain of form of late as well.

Amassing three goals and three assists in League One to date, the experienced number 14 proved to be tricky for the visitors from Bristol to contain, with five key passes credited to Anderson come the end of the clash.

Davies and Co will be delighted they managed to tie Anderson down on a new deal until 2026 in October, therefore, but he could soon have a rival down the right flank in this potential new buy.

Birmingham could land Anderson rival

As per a recent report from late last week, Birmingham are plotting a sensational loan move for former academy product Nathan Redmond this coming January.

Plagued by injuries all of this season so far, this could also act as a confidence-boosting move for the ageing 31-year-old, who hasn't been able to be present for one single game for Scott Parker's Burnley during the 2024/25 campaign so far off the back of his constant presence in the Turf Moor treatment room.

After all, if Davies' men can get Redmond back to his best away from these unfortunate injury issues piling up, he would be a statement coup for League One and an upgrade on Anderson.

Only a couple of campaigns back, the 5 foot 8 winger would impressively pick up 12 total goal contributions for Beskitas after venturing out to Turkey, having once also been a regular in many a Premier League side past his early footballing education at Birmingham.

Redmond's career after Birmingham Club played for Games played Goals scored Assists Burnley 15 0 0 Besiktas 25 6 6 Southampton 232 30 27 Norwich City 123 13 20 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Looking at the table above, Redmond would also amass a weighty 90 goal contributions playing for both Norwich and Southampton, with Ralph Hassenhuttl even labelling the tricky attacker as "special" when the pair worked together at St. Mary's.

Whilst his woes at Burnley will make the Blues feel somewhat cautious about picking back up their ex-star, his ability to also play down the left as well as the right will make him an even more worthwhile asset to have around, with the 31-year-old perhaps linking up with Stansfield to devastating effect if he can find his mojo again.

Davies has managed to get the maximum out of the more seasoned heads in this squad - with seven league goals bagged from 31-year-old Alfie May as a focal point in attack - and Redmond will hope the Birmingham manager can have the same impact on him if a move is finalised.

The one-time England senior international could also feel there's unfinished business for him at St. Andrew's, with Birmingham's promotion chances no doubt boosted by their former homegrown ace rejoining.