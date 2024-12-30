Ipswich Town fans will be hoping that 2025 is the year their side bravely remains put in the Premier League, despite recent poor results suggesting that an immediate return to the Championship is a more likely outcome.

At the time of writing, the Tractor Boys only have a sorry two wins next to their name and a low 12-point total to shout about, as the task of keeping his side up against all the odds continues to weigh heavy on Kieran McKenna.

But, the January transfer window could breathe some belief back into proceedings, especially if the relegation candidates are proactive and improve in certain areas of the pitch ahead of a slog of fixtures to come in the New Year.

Ipswich transfer news

One of those positions McKenna is reportedly interested in strengthening is the centre of the park, with ex-Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara allegedly on the club's radar.

As per a report by football journalist Graeme Bailey, the Finland international could up and leave his current employers Rennes this coming window in a bid to return to English shores with the Tractor Boys.

Ipswich aren't a lone suitor looking at Kamara, however, with Ivan Juric's Southampton also eyeing up the experienced midfield head to help with their own relegation concerns, alongside further speculation suggesting that Burnley and Middlesbrough are keen from the Championship.

A switch in the region of £8.4m could potentially secure a deal - considering that is what Kamara joined Rennes for just this summer - with McKenna presumably wanting to improve his options centrally away from a stuttering Kalvin Phillips.

Moreover, having once been referred to as a "monster" in the heart of midfield by former boss Steven Gerrard when the pair were together at Rangers, he could link up with Jens Cajuste well if he relocates to Suffolk, with the Swede impressing those at Portman Road of late with his own full-blooded offerings.

What Kamara could offer Ipswich

Having been a rip-roaring success in the Scottish first division, time will only tell if the 29-year-old can go on to be a top buy for Ipswich in another high up league.

The 2020/21 season for Kamara playing week in week out for Rangers in the league saw him average a sterling 91% pass accuracy per clash, whilst also displaying a bite in his game that could be key when games are attritional near the foot of the top-flight, with 3.9 duels won also averaged.

Kamara's Ligue 1 numbers (24/25) vs Cajuste's PL numbers & Phillips' Stat - per 90 mins* Kamara Cajuste Phillips Games played 13 12 9 Games started 8 9 8 Goals scored 0 0 0 Assists 1 0 0 Touches* 38.2 33.1 49.8 Accurate passes* 28.5 (91%) 20.2 (86%) 28.4 (82%) Tackles* 1.8 1.3 1.8 Ball recoveries* 3.2 3.1 3.9 Total duels won* 3.9 2.8 4.3 Stats by Sofascore

Whilst Phillips has averaged more duels and ball recoveries this season in the Premier League when thrown into action by McKenna, Kamara would likely offer the Tractor Boys a calmer presence as well as one unafraid to be dirty, with the Rennes number 15 completing more accurate passes per 90 this season in Ligue 1, despite averaging less touches.

Moreover, Kamara has been dependable wherever he's been over the last couple of seasons unlike a topsy-turvy Phillips, with the 29-year-old making 42 appearances last season for Phillips' ex-employers in Leeds, becoming known as a composed figure on the ball in the second tier.

It does remain to be seen whether Kamara would start from the get-go - owing to the fact McKenna has remained loyal to long-standing club servant Sam Morsy centrally this season - but if Morsy was out of the first-team picture on occasion, he wouldn't hesitate playing him alongside Cajuste in attempting to make his side harder to break down.

January will prove to be a crucial month for McKenna's side, with additions such as the £29k-per-week Kamara in through the door perhaps boosting their chances of survival.