Ipswich Town look to be edging closer and closer to picking up Kalvin Phillips, in what could be seen as a statement loan deal by the Tractor Boys, if he settles in well.

Of course, Kieran McKenna and Co will need to get the out-of-sorts midfielder back to the heights he has shown he can be capable of, having really struggled out on loan last season with West Ham United away from parent employers Manchester City.

This is arguably make-or-break time for the ex-Leeds United hero, therefore, who could be joined through the door at Portman Road with another exciting midfield teammate soon, if everything develops swimmingly on the transfer front.

Ipswich closing in on another loan deal

As per Sky Sports Italy journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, and further backed up the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich are closing in on another deal involving a brand-new midfield option, in the form of Napoli gem Jens Cajuste.

This would also involve Cajuste arriving on loan for the season, with Ipswich snapping up the Sweden international on a temporary basis at the expense of fellow Premier League outfit Brentford, who were reportedly once in advanced talks for the Scandinavian star.

How Phillips and Cajuste could fit in at Ipswich

Potentially arriving in Suffolk with a similar pedigree to that of Phillips - with both potential loan captures even experiencing Champions League across their varied careers to date - these signings could really boost the Tractor Boys in terms of options in the middle of the park, away from over-relying on first-team stalwarts Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo.

This new pairing might well even ruffle a few feathers and pip the usual Ipswich suspects to a first-team spot over time, especially if they're both at their A-Games and help their new loan side to amazingly stay put in the Premier League.

Cajuste, away from Phillips who will be more than content at just being a steady presence as a holding midfielder for his new loan side, will be seen as the more daring and "exciting" presence out of the duo, as he was labelled previously by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Alongside doing a job lining up in a traditional central midfield role, where he has dazzled in the past with former employers Stade Reims with six goals and one assist from 33 games, the promising 25-year-old is also capable of playing down either flank if necessary, which could come in handy if injuries start to get the better of Ipswich and McKenna's options become worryingly thin.

Phillips' numbers for Leeds (20/21) Stat (* = per 90 mins) Phillips Games played 29 Goals scored 1 Assists 2 Touches* 65.0 Big chances created 5 Accurate passes* 41.0 (85%) Interceptions* 1.6 Tackles* 2.6 Total duels won* 5.3 Stats by Sofascore

Cajuste will have a point to prove moving to England, however, having found first-team minutes hard to come by at Napoli of late, much like how his potential new teammate in Phillips will also be hungry to silence his own doubters and get back to his Leeds best from the season above.

Phillips' standout performances that campaign, right after his boyhood club's triumphant promotion, helped Marcelo Bielsa's men return to the Premier League in style by finishing all the way up in the ninth spot, before everything unfortunately unravelled for the Whites and their homegrown gem.

He would even be dubbed the 'Yorkshire Pirlo' by the Leeds masses as a result of this unbelievable campaign, but McKenna will just want him to be another dependable body he can rely on in the midst of a relegation dogfight, away from being a superhuman figure.

If any manager can get the best out of Phillips again, it could well be the ex-Manchester United coach, however, who is an adored figure in Suffolk for putting the Tractor Boys back on the footballing map, and transforming once unremarkable EFL players into top performers now about to taste Premier League action.

Ipswich will go into the top flight hoping to catch some elite teams off-guard as major underdogs, and with new buys such as Phillips and Cajuste potentially entering the fray soon, more and more quality could soon be added to help.