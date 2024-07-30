Julen Lopetegui and his new West Ham United side are preparing for the 2024/25 Premier League season, looking to bolster their squad in the attempt to reclaim a European qualification spot, after finishing ninth last season.

New signings already include Wolves defender Max Kilman, who has worked previously under Lopetegui, and highly-rated Brazilian star, Luis Guilherme.

But the transfer activity doesn't look set to stop there, with rumours circulating around multiple more incomings for the Hammers, with a striker, right-back and another centre-back all on the supposed wishlist.

West Ham transfer news

According to a report from Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, West Ham are interested in KAA Gent central defender, Jordan Torunarigha. Crystal Palace are also after him according to the report, while Leeds United have also been mentioned.

The reports suggest Gent are looking to collect around €5m for Torunarigha, which is around £4m. Leeds have already tabled a bid of nearly half the asking price, which was turned down in May, and now Gent are said to be waiting for their asking price to be met.

Torunarigha made 44 appearances in all competitions for Gent last season, scoring one goal, providing two assists, and contributing to 11 clean sheets in his 3,295 minutes of football.

A potential Torunarigha and Kilman partnership

Kilman made 44 appearances for Wolves in all competitions last season, scoring two goals, providing one assist, and contributing to eight clean sheets. He was also Wolves captain for his first entire season, having taken the armband multiple times towards the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 27-year-old brings that leadership with him to West Ham, which could work well alongside Torunarigha. The main concern would be the fact that the pair are both left-footed, and along with Nayef Aguerd, you would have three left-footers challenging for spots.

But Gift Orban, Torunarigha's former Gent teammate, has dubbed him "one of the best in the game" at the moment, so there would be confidence in making the two left-footed defenders work alongside each other.

Torunarigha vs Kilman vs Aguerd comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Torunarigha Kilman Aguerd Passes Attempted 62.70 60.76 59.89 Progressive Passes 5.00 3.08 3.34 Progressive Carries 1.51 0.58 0.44 Tackles 2.46 1.24 1.19 Interceptions 1.77 1.03 0.71 Blocks 1.34 1.68 1.59 Aerials Won 2.07 2.26 2.62 Stats taken from FBref

As you can see, Torunarigha adds that ability on the ball that Lopetegui is looking for, comfortable looking to play out from the back, as seen from his passes attempted numbers. He is also willing to make those line-breaking passes, averaging five progressive passes per 90.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

The 26-year-old also shows the aggression needed to make defensive actions, doubling both Kilman and Aguerd for tackles made per 90, and also making more interceptions than both. Whilst he slightly loses out on blocks and aerials per 90, those metrics still remain close, showing his all-round competence to complete a variety of defensive actions.

Aguerd only betters Torunarigha and Kilman in Aerial duels won per 90, and therefore a partnership of the two could provide West Ham with the most balance and ball playing qualities that Lopetegui desires.